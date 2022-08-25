Malin Andersson shares video from moments after giving birth

Malin Andersson shared an adorable video taken just after she gave birth to her daughter Xaya in January.

The former Love Island contestant, 29, posted the video to her Instagram page after fans requested to see Xaya as a baby, as Malin initially hid her daughter’s face.

After deciding to show Xaya’s face for the first time last week, Malin decided to share the intimate video where she met her baby and held her in her arms.

Malin admitted watching the video was emotional, saying: “You all asked me for pictures of her newborn baby… this is the moment I saw her for the first time. It was so surreal that these images make me cry. Time flies.. it’s crazy.’

The clip showed Malin breastfeeding Xaya for the first time, as well as some other early moments in her life, including hugs and brushing her hair.

Fans of Malin commented below, calling the clip “precious” and “beautiful.”

It comes days after she first shared a photo of Xaya’s face on social media.

Alongside the adorable image, Malin wrote: ‘Meet my baby, Xaya Sara St Clair-Pierre. This was way too late, she is a beacon of light and I want the whole world to see how wonderful she is.

“I just woke up, I have an overwhelming love for this girl… and I just wanted to share her with you. I have a feeling she’s ready to meet you all.”

Malin has been candid online and has shared other intimate moments she has had with her daughter with her social media followers.

The activist shared the moment she took Xaya to the grave of her late daughter Consy and described the trip as “a very bittersweet moment.”

Consy sadly passed away at the age of four weeks old on January 22, 2019, after being born prematurely.

In 2019, Consy passed away after being born seven weeks premature, and Malin took Xaya to meet her older sister at her grave for the first time, sharing a photo of the moment and a heartfelt caption on Instagram.

She wrote: “Today I took Xaya to meet her older sister.

“It was a very bittersweet moment, because it was a heartwarming feeling to bring Xaya somewhere so special and close to my heart, but also very difficult because her older sister is no longer there to guide her and be with her.

“The funny thing is that Xaya smiled and laughed. She giggled as I leaned next to Consy’s grave and that gave me an insane amount of overwhelming peace. Almost as if she could feel her.

“I will never hide from talking to Xaya about Consy, because I want to keep her memory alive – but also normalize that children die, and it’s okay to talk about it.

“I saw a quote today. “Sorrow is like the ocean. it comes in waves that ebb and flow. Sometimes the water is calm and sometimes it is overwhelming. All we can do is learn to swim.’

‘And I will continue to do so. I keep swimming.’

Malin welcomed Xaya on her due date in January, three years after the tragic death of her daughter Consy.

Malin revealed that Xaya was born via emergency cesarean section and described it as a “bittersweet experience” as surgeons used the same scar they had when she gave birth to her late daughter Consy.

She explained: “I ended up having an emergency C-section on her, they took her out of the same scar Consy came from… that was a bittersweet experience for me that I had to go through afterwards.

“I can’t even describe how much love she has given us and what it feels like to be a mother again, but for a healthy baby. I look at her and have to pinch myself.

‘She’s her father’s saliva and covered in thick black hair (I’m jealous.)

‘Thank you for all your messages, it has been overwhelming – you have really followed my journey and I am impressed with all your support.

“We send you all so much love,” she signed.