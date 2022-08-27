Malika Haqq shares how Khloe Kardashian is doing after Tristan Thompson’s infidelity

<!–

Khloe Kardashian’s best friend Malika Haqq, 39, has shared how the star has coped since Tristan Thompson’s infidelity was revealed.

Malika appeared as a guest on Wednesday’s episode of Carlos Kings’ podcast, Reality with The King, where she spoke about her long friendship with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

When asked by The King how Khloe is “on a personal level the whole Tristan thing,” Malika admitted that she’s “doing about as well as you’d expect,” adding that she feels the “glory times ‘ of her friend ‘are gutted of her’.

Speaking: Khloe Kardashian’s best friend Malika Haqq, 39, has shared how the star is coping since Tristan Thompson’s infidelity was revealed

She said, “I think she’s doing about as well as you’d expect for someone in her circumstances.”

Malika went on to say how Kardashian is “not the first woman to ever endure adversity in a relationship or be forgiving.”

“There are some heydays that are really meant to be heydays. And some of that has been taken from her, and it’s sad, but she really is one of the strongest people I know.”

She also spoke about how Khloe has a lot of faith, considering everything that’s happened to her.

Star: Malika was a guest on Wednesday’s episode of Carlos Kings’ podcast Reality with The King. And on the podcast, she spoke to the TV personality and executive producer about her long friendship with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

“She has a good head on her shoulders. Faith is another thing, and she has a great deal of it. I will tell you so much. Because this is not easy. It’s not easy for me to watch, so I know it’s not easy for her.”

Malika also said during her podcast interview that she has no problem confronting a man who harms her boyfriend Khloe.

She continued, ‘Family is so important to both of us, it’s not the same when you’re alone. We have these children now. We have these babies, and their fathers are very complicated parts of their lives, and they are good fathers.”

Malika shares her 2-year-old son, Ace Flores, with her ex-boyfriend rapper OT Genasis.

Strong: Malika said during the interview, “I think she’s doing about as well as you’d expect for someone in her circumstances.”

“What happens to the mothers and the husbands, we can all sit here and say that some things should never happen, but they do. And I think you have to keep reminding yourself who the priority is, and it’s these babies.’

It comes after last month when Khloe and Tristan revealed they are having a second child together.

And a rep previously told People, “We can confirm that True will have a sibling conceived in November.”

And continued by saying that ‘Khloé the extraordinary surrogate is incredibly grateful for such a beautiful blessing. We want to ask for kindness and privacy so Khloe can focus on her family.”

Khloe and Tristan have been in an on-again, off-again, off-again relationship since 2016 and welcomed their child True in 2018.

And Tristan, the Chicago Bulls player, is also father to son Prince, 5, with his ex Jordan Craig, and son Theo, 8 months, with Maralee Nichols.