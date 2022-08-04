Malia Obama’s new beau is an Ethiopian record producer who is nine years older than her

It can no longer be hidden. After two trips respectably spaced as they sauntered through Los Angeles, Malia Obama and her new husband show they are a real couple.

And DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal the identity of the new man in the life of the former First Daughter.

The handsome mysterious hunk is music producer Dawit Eklund – who, like Malia’s father, has an American and an African parent.

And besides resembling a younger Barack Obama, he shares the same smoking habit as the 44th president, a habit he often admitted was hard to break.

Eklund, who turns 33 next week, is nine years older than Malia who celebrated her 24th birthday on July 4.

The look of love. Malia laughs as Dawit puts his hand on her bare back as they visit the Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Like Malia’s father, Dawit has one American parent and one African. His mother Yessi, is from Ethiopia

Malia and Dawit made no attempt to hide their feelings for each other on Thursday

Malia teams up with Donald Glover – aka Childish Gambino. She’s a screenwriter for his upcoming Amazon show

On Thursday morning, the couple paid a visit to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the third time they’ve been seen together in just nine days.

She wore baggy green pants and a fitted crop top that showed off her taut stomach. He wore green shorts with a picture of reggae legend Bob Marley and a pink t-shirt

The couple has been spotted close to each other twice in a week.

First they were seen on July 26 to pick up a takeaway lunch and on August 2 they went for a walk together again.

DailyMail.com was also the first to reveal the identity of Malia’s first serious beau, Rory Farquharson. Malia and Dawit’s close bond has sparked speculation that her long-standing romance with her British beau may be over.

Eklund is the son of retired State Department officer Jon Eklund, 72, who worked at several US embassies in Africa, and his Ethiopian wife Yeshi, 66.

Dawit is the co-founder of the Washington, DC-based record label 1432 R, which specializes in Ethiopian music. Perhaps unsurprisingly, he is also a registered Democrat.

A Washington Post article on the label in 2016 said: ‘Their music seamlessly blends grooves of house music, stutters of British garage, an uneasy electronic atmosphere and – perhaps most notably – Ethiopian folk music.’

First sighting: The pair kept a respectful distance while strolling through Los Angeles on July 26

To come closer. Exactly a week later they were a bit closer again

Bingo! There is no attempt to hide the relationship that is now separating the lovebirds on their third outing in the City of Angels on Thursday morning

History. Malia’s longtime British beauty Rory Farquharson, whom she met when they were both college students, is now out of the picture

Dawit told the newspaper: Ethiopian music is super special. There are only four or five scales they play in; each has its own meaning and attitude and mood.’

He was educated at the International Community School in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa before attending George Washington University where he studied International Development in Africa.

Dawit – who also goes by David, the anglicized version of his name – is one of four children.

His father Jon was deeply involved in helping the refugee crisis caused by the war in Sudan in the early 2000s, when hundreds of thousands fled to Ethiopia to escape the fighting.

His mother Yeshi comes from a successful family of businessmen in Ethiopia. His sister Sara Eklund was featured in a 2019 Fashion article for introducing menstrual cups in Ethiopia

Since his retirement, John and Yeshi have settled in Abidjan, the capital of the West African nation of Ivory Coast, although they also have a home in Chantilly, Virginia, a suburb of Washington DC.

Malia moved to Los Angeles last year after graduating from Harvard to pursue a career as a screenwriter. She is currently working as a screenwriter on Donald Glover’s upcoming Amazon show.

Politically correct: Dawit is a registered Democrat, which will no doubt sit well with Malia’s parents

Malia’s newfound love is co-founder of Washington, DC-based record label 1432 R, which specializes in Ethiopian music

They also make each other laugh. Malia and Dawit are the picture of happiness on their journey to LACMA

Malia’s younger sister Sasha has also moved to the West Coast, where she studies at USC

In March, Donald revealed that he had given the 24-year-old her first job as a writer for his new series, which is reportedly about “a Beyoncé-type character,” with the actor showing her “amazingly talented” and “really focused.”

“She’s just an incredibly talented person,” Donald, 38, who is also known by his stage name Childish Gambino, told Vanity Fair at the time. “She’s very focused and she works very hard.”

He didn’t say how Malia got the job after she graduated, but he added that he believes she has a promising future in the industry.

While Malia — who previously interned with Lena Dunham’s HBO series Girls in 2015 and The Weinstein Company in 2017 — works as a screenwriter, her younger sister, Sasha Obama, 21, is also building her own life in Los Angeles.

The 21-year-old is studying at the University of Southern California after transferring from the University of Michigan.

DailyMail.com exclusively revealed a few months ago that she was dating Clifton Powell Jr., 24, the son of Ray actor Clifton Powell.

Clifton Jr. and Sasha are said to have met after she moved to the West Coast, and he already has a close relationship with the family, having dated Malia a few times over the past few months.

In April, Sasha and Malia’s mother, former First Lady Michelle Obama, shared how both her daughters grew up while performing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Ellen, 64, reminded Michelle, 58, of how Sasha and Malia first attended the show when they were little girls who wanted to see the Jonas Brothers. But more than ten years later, they have gone from boy bands to friends.

“Now they’re bringing grown men home,” said Michelle. “Now they have boyfriends and real lives and stuff. They have grown up before our eyes and are doing well.’

While the mother of two gushed about the ‘wonderful young women’ her daughters have become – ‘Women, I know! Scary,” she said – revealing that they were both now dating, she was much more discreet about the details of their love lives and didn’t share any further details.