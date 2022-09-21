Malia Obama sports crop top and bright green pants during night out at Soho House in Malibu

Malia Obama was spotted enjoying a night out at Soho House in Malibu, California with friends on Tuesday night after returning from a trip to the Big Apple with her boyfriend.

The eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama wore a white crop top with a fuzzy vest and bright green trousers for the outing, which she paired with black work boots.

She kept the heiress’ long locks in braids and clutched a white tote bag. She was joined by some friends for her visit to the well-known hotspot and it is unclear if her beau, Ethiopian DJ Dawit Eklund, was there.

Malia, 24, is back in California after visiting New York City with her music producer boyfriend, as the pair were spotted getting cozy while out and about in Manhattan last week.

Malia and Dawit were first linked on July 26 when the two were caught grabbing takeaway food together. Since then, they have been pictured side by side on numerous occasions.

In August, DailyMail.com exclusively revealed his identity; Dawit, who recently turned 33, is nine years older than Malia.

He is the son of retired Secretary of State Jon Eklund, 72, who worked at several US embassies in Africa, and his Ethiopian wife Yeshi, 66.

Dawit co-founded Washington, DC-based record label 1432 R, which specializes in Ethiopian music. Perhaps unsurprisingly, he is also a registered Democrat.

A 2016 Washington Post Article about the label said: ‘Their music seamlessly brings together house music grooves, the strains of British garage, a restless electronic vibe and – perhaps most notably – Ethiopian folk music.’

Dawit told the newspaper at the time: ‘Ethiopian music is super distinct. There are only four or five musical scales they play in; each has its own opinion and attitude and mood.’

A separate post called him ‘one of Washington’s most exciting dance music producers’ and added: ‘It’s not because he splices styles from around the world, it’s because he spent much of his young life learning how to communicate with different kinds of people. ‘

He was educated at the International Community School in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, before attending George Washington University, where he studied international development in Africa.

While Malia – who previously interned on Lena Dunham’s HBO series Girls in 2015 and at The Weinstein Company in 2017 – works as a screenwriter, her younger sister, Sasha Obama (seen yesterday), 21, is also building her own life up in Los Angeles

Sasha (seen with her family in 2009) is studying at the University of Southern California – and DailyMail.com exclusively revealed a few months ago that she was in a relationship with Clifton Powell Jr, 24, who is the son of Ray actor Clifton Powell

Dawit – who also goes by David, the anglicized version of his name – is one of four children. His father Jon was heavily involved in helping the refugee crisis caused by the war in Sudan in the early 2000s, when hundreds of thousands fled to Ethiopia to escape the fighting.

His mother Yeshi comes from a successful family of business people in Ethiopia. His sister Sara Eklund was in a 2019 Vogue article on introducing menstrual cups to Ethiopia.

Malia – who currently works as a screenwriter on Donald Glover’s upcoming Amazon show – moved to Los Angeles last year after graduating from Harvard to pursue a career in screenwriting.

In March, Donald revealed he had given the 24-year-old her first writing job on his new series, which is said to be about ‘a Beyoncé-type character’, with the actor calling her ‘incredibly talented’ and ‘really focused. ‘

“She’s like an amazingly talented person,” shared Donald, 38, who also goes by his stage name Childish Gambino. Vanity Fair back then. ‘She’s really focused and she works really hard.’

He didn’t say how Malia got the job after she graduated from college, but he added that he thought she had a bright future in the industry.

While Malia – who previously interned on Lena Dunham’s HBO series Girls in 2015 and at The Weinstein Company in 2017 – works as a screenwriter, her younger sister, Sasha Obama, 21, is also building her own life in Los Angeles.

In April, Sasha and Malia’s mother, Michelle, opened up about how both of her daughters have grown up during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The family will be seen in 2015

Ellen, 64, reminded the former first lady how Sasha and Malia (seen in 2012) had first visited the show when they were little girls wanting to see the Jonas Brothers. But over a decade later, they’ve gone from boy bands to lovers

The 21-year-old studies at the University of Southern California, where she has just begun her final year after transferring from the University of Michigan.

DailyMail.com exclusively revealed a few months ago that she was in a relationship with Clifton Powell Jr., 24, who is the son of Ray actor Clifton Powell.

Clifton Jr. and Sasha are believed to have met after she moved to the West Coast, and he’s already close to the family as he’s been spotted hanging out with Malia a few times in recent months.

In April, Sasha and Malia’s mother, Michelle, opened up about how both of her daughters have grown up during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Ellen, 64, reminded the former first lady of how Sasha and Malia had first visited the show when they were little girls wanting to see the Jonas Brothers. But over a decade later, they’ve gone from boy bands to lovers.

“Now they’re bringing grown men home,” Michelle said. ‘Now they have boyfriends and real lives and all that. They have grown up right in front of our eyes and they are doing well.’

While the mum-of-two gushed about the ‘amazing young women’, her daughters have become – ‘Women, I know! Scary,’ she said – revealing they were both now dating, she was much more discreet about the details of their love life and didn’t share any further details.