Malia Obama puts on a sporty display in bike shorts for LA hike

Malia Obama is busy building a career as a screenwriter in Los Angeles – but this weekend she found some free time to get in a bit of relaxation by enjoying a hike with a pal in the sunny California weather.

The 24-year-old former First Daughter – who is the eldest child of former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle – was seen putting on a very sporty display on Saturday, when she stepped out for a walk with a friend.

For her active weekend workout at the Hollywood Reservoir, Malia donned a pair of shiny black bike shorts, which she paired with a cream-colored crop top, while also layering a white sweater that she tied around her waist.

She finished off her sporty ensemble with a pair of black Nike socks and some black Hoka sneakers, while shielding her face from the sun with a black-and-white baseball cap and a pair of dark shades.

Malia Obama put on a very sporty display as she stepped out for a hike in Los Angeles on Saturday

The 24-year-old former First Daughter enjoyed a fun-filled hike at the Hollywood Reservoir in LA on Saturday, when she was seen strolling around with a blonde-haired friend

For her active weekend workout at the Hollywood Reservoir, Malia donned a pair of shiny black bike shorts, which she paired with a cream-colored crop top, while also layering a white sweater that she tied around her waist

She finished off her sporty ensemble with a pair of black Nike socks and some black Hoka sneakers, while shielding her face from the sun with a black-and-white baseball cap and a pair of dark shades

The Hollywood Reservoir loop, which appears to be the trail that Malia and her friend took, is generally considered to be an easy route, according to AllTrails.com

The budding screenwriter, who wore her long hair in braids that hung around her shoulders, went without a bag, however she did carry her iPhone in one hand and her car keys in the other. She also picked up a bottle of Dasani water at the end of the hike.

Her pal wore a similarly sporty outfit for the hike, donning grey bike shorts, a black sports bra, and a grey hoodie, accessorizing her look with a black Prada fanny pack that she wore around her waist.

The duo were seen giggling happily as they made their way along the trail, before sitting down at an outdoor restaurant table to grab a bite to eat after the end of their workout.

There are several different hiking trail options available around the Hollywood Reservoir, however the most popular is the 3.5-mile loop that runs around the lake, and offers several stunning views of the local scenery – as well as the iconic Hollywood sign.

After finishing off their walk, Malia and her pal were seen sitting down at an outdoor restaurant table, where they sat for a while chatting together, while relaxing after their workout.

The girls appeared to be in great spirits, and were seen sharing a laughing hug at one point during their outing.

Malia’s pal wore a similarly sporty outfit for the hike, donning grey bike shorts, a black sports bra, and a grey hoodie – which she removed during the hike – accessorizing her look with a black Prada fanny pack that she wore around her waist

There are several different hiking trail options available around the Hollywood Reservoir, however the most popular is the 3.5-mile loop that runs around the lake, and offers several stunning views of the local scenery – as well as the Hollywood sign

The budding screenwriter, who wore her long hair in braids that hung around her shoulders, went without a bag, however she did carry her iPhone in one hand and her car keys in the other

This is not the first time that Malia – who relocated to the West Coast after graduating from Harvard – has enjoyed one of LA’s many hiking trails.

Earlier this year, the budding screenwriter was pictured out hiking with her younger sister Sasha, 21, who is currently enrolled at the University of Southern California, after transferring there from the University of Michigan at the start of the school year.

Malia and Sasha have been enjoying LA life together for several months now, with the younger Obama sister following in her older sibling’s footsteps by moving to California earlier this year.

The two girls have received regular visits from their high-profile parents – with Barack making a trip to see his children just last month, when he was pictured dining out with the two girls at pricey sushi eatery Hamasaku, where eight-piece sushi rolls cost $50 and specialty rolls go for more than $20 each.

Hamasaku boasts a fusion of traditional Japanese sushi with a taste of California and features a plethora of dishes containing salmon, lobster, crab, tuna, yellowtail, and other seafood.

Both of Michelle and Barack’s daughters appear to be in relationships at the moment – DailyMail.com exclusively revealed in April that Sasha was dating Clifton Powell Jr., 24, who is the son of Ray actor Clifton Powell.

Malia is currently in a relationship with Ethiopian DJ Dawit Eklund. They were first linked on July 26, when the two were caught grabbing takeout food together, and since then, they have been pictured side-by-side on numerous occasions

The former First Daughter and her pal were engrossed in conversation as they made their way out of the hiking path

Malia and her pal were pictured chatting happily as they made their way through the hiking trail

The budding screenwriter has previously been seen on a hike with her younger sister Sasha, who relocated to the West Coast earlier this year to complete her college education at the University of Southern California

Clifton Jr. and Sasha are understood to have met after she relocated to California, and it appears that he is already close with the family – as he has been seen hanging out with Malia a few times in recent months.

Malia, on the other hand, is currently in a relationship with Ethiopian DJ Dawit Eklund. They were first linked on July 26, when the two were caught grabbing takeout food together, and since then, they have been pictured side-by-side on numerous occasions.

Dawit, 33, is the son of retired State Department officer Jon Eklund, 72, who worked at several US embassies in Africa and his Ethiopian wife Yeshi, 66.

He co-founded Washington, D.C.-based record label 1432 R, which specializes in Ethiopian music, and graduated from George Washington University, where he studied International Development in Africa.

In April, Sasha and Malia’s mother, Michelle, opened up about how both of her daughters are all grown up during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Ellen, 64, Michelle how Sasha and Malia had first visited the show when they were little girls who wanted to see the Jonas Brothers. But over a decade later, they’ve graduated from boybands to boyfriends.

‘Now they’re bringing grown men home,’ Michelle said. ‘Now they have boyfriends and real lives and all that stuff. They have grown up right before our very eyes and they are doing well.’

While Michelle gushed about the ‘amazing young women’ her daughters have become – ‘Women, I know! Scary,’ she said – and divulged that they are dating, she was much more discreet about the details of their love lives.

Malia appeared to be in great spirits and was seen laughing happily as she met up with her friend

The pals picked up some water as they made their way to the restaurant

The two were seen laughing as they embraced in the street

Malia placed her sunglasses up on her cap after completing her hike

After finishing off their walk, Malia and her pal were seen sitting down at an outdoor restaurant table, where they sat for a while chatting together, while relaxing after their workout

Last month, Malia jetted to New York City with her beau – who may well have had ample opportunity to spend some time with her parents, who were also in the Big Apple at the time.

Malia was previously linked to fellow Harvard student Rory Farquharson, but has stayed pretty tight-lipped about her love life.

She previously dated Rory – who is the son of chief executive of Insight Investment Management Limited Charles – while they were both students at Harvard University.

They were first spotted at a Harvard vs Yale American football game in early 2017, and were seen together multiple times in the following months.

Photographers often caught them cozying up, holding hands, and even sharing in a few smooches, however, she never publicly addressed the relationship.

Malia moved to Los Angeles last year, after graduating from Harvard, to pursue a career as a screenwriter.

In March, Donald revealed that he had given the 24-year-old her first job as a writer on his new series, which is reportedly about ‘a Beyoncé-type character,’ with the actor calling her ‘amazingly talented’ and ‘really focused.’

‘She’s just like, an amazingly talented person,’ Donald, 38, who is also known by his stage name Childish Gambino, told Vanity Fair at the time. ‘She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard.’

He did not share how Malia landed the job after she graduated from college but he added that he believed she has a promising future in the industry.

Malia previously interned on Lena Dunham’s HBO series Girls in 2015 and at The Weinstein Company in 2017.