Malia Obama makes a run to a 7-Eleven in Los Angeles with a friend while keeping cozy in Ugg boots

Malia Obama was spotted making a pit stop at a 7-Eleven in West Hollywood with a friend on Friday while he was out for the weekend.

The Los Angeles screenwriter, the eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, was dressed in an oversized denim jacket over a baggy gray T-shirt and shorts.

Malia, 24, completed her California casual look with a pair of beige Ugg boots. Her long rust colored braids were half pulled up into a messy bun with a few tendrils framing her face.

Malia was accompanied by a friend who walked next to her in the supermarket parking lot

She had her keys and wallet in her hand, ready to buy something. Her boyfriend was also dressed for the cool weather in a sweatshirt and baggy jeans. He added another layer of warmth with a brown vest.

Malia didn’t seem to buy anything at the grocery store, but her boyfriend picked up a pack of ZYN Nicotine Bags. She was seen making a small jump in the air as she walked beside him.

It’s unclear exactly where they were, but the former first daughter lived in Brentwood, an affluent neighborhood on the west side of the city.

Malia’s visit comes just days after a massive mob ransacked a 7-Eleven near Figueroa Street and El Segundo Boulevard following a takeover at the intersection.

Surveillance footage from August 15 showed the group of people looting and destroying the store. The crowd was seen running through the store, grabbing drinks, cigarettes, lottery tickets, bags of chips and other items.

Los Angeles police said the suspects also began throwing objects at them, involving about 100 people in the chaos.

Malia’s latest outing comes a few weeks after DailyMail.com exclusively revealed the identity of her new boyfriend, music producer Dawit Eklund.

Dawit — who also goes by David, the anglicized version of his name — is the son of retired State Department officer Jon Eklund, 72, who worked at several US embassies in Africa, and his Ethiopian wife, Yeshi, 66. .

He is the co-founder of the Washington, DC-based record label 1432 R, which specializes in Ethiopian music. Perhaps unsurprisingly, he is also a registered Democrat.

A Washington Post article on the label in 2016 said: ‘Their music seamlessly blends house music grooves, the stuttering of British garage, an uneasy electronic atmosphere and – perhaps most notably – Ethiopian folk music.’

Malia has been spotted in Los Angeles a few times this year enjoying everything the city has to offer

Malia moved to Los Angeles last year after graduating from Harvard University to pursue a career as a screenwriter

Malia is currently working as a screenwriter on Donald Glover’s upcoming Amazon show, which will reportedly be about ‘a Beyoncé-type character’

‘Ethiopian music is very special. There are only four or five scales they play in; each has its own meaning and attitude and mood,” he told the outlet.

A separate piece in Post called him “one of Washington’s most exciting dance music producers”, adding: “It’s not because he combines styles from all over the world, it’s because he has spent much of his young life learning to communicate with different kinds of people .’

One of four children, Dawit was educated at the International Community School in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, before attending George Washington University, where he studied International Development in Africa.

His father, Jon, was deeply involved in helping the refugee crisis caused by the war in Sudan in the early 2000s, when hundreds of thousands fled to Ethiopia to escape the fighting.

Dawit’s mother, Yeshi, comes from a family of businessmen in Ethiopia. His sister Sara Eklund was featured in a 2019 Fashion article for introducing menstrual cups in Ethiopia

Since his retirement, John and Yeshi have settled in Abidjan, the capital of the West African nation of Ivory Coast, although they also have a home in Chantilly, Virginia, a suburb of Washington, D.C.

Malia and Dawit were seen visiting the Los Angeles County Museum of Art together on Aug. 4, the third time they were seen together in nine days.

They were photographed for the first time get a takeaway lunch on July 26th and then again when they go for a walk together on August 2nd.

DailyMail.com was also the first to reveal the identity of Malia’s first serious beau, Rory Farquharson, whom she dated in college.

Malia moved to Los Angeles last year after graduating from Harvard University to pursue a career as a screenwriter. She is currently working as a screenwriter on Donald Glover’s upcoming Amazon show.

In March, Donald revealed that he had given the 24-year-old her first job as a writer for his new series, which is reportedly about “a Beyoncé-type character,” with the actor showing her “amazingly talented” and “really focused.”

“She’s just an incredibly talented person,” Donald, 38, who is also known by his stage name Childish Gambino, told Vanity Fair at the time. “She’s very focused and she works very hard.”