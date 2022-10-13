Malia Obama dons strapless mini dress in Los Angeles

Malia Obama took advantage of the warm weather in California on Wednesday when she stepped outside in a light blue strapless dress and chunky black boots.

The screenwriter, the eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, was spotted meeting friends in Larchmont Village, a neighborhood in the heart of Los Angeles.

Malia, 24, wore a mini dress with two navy blue and white stripes paired with black ankle socks and boots. She completed her sporty look with a gray and black bag with LeSportsac logo that she slung over her shoulder.

Malia Obama, 24, was spotted meeting with friends in a sporty strapless dress in Los Angeles on Wednesday

The screenwriter, the eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, paired the outfit with ankle socks and chunky black boots.

She wore her long rusty braids loosely around her shoulders and had sunglasses on top of her head.

Malia chose to carry her cell phone and her car keys, which were attached to an adorable plush keychain of Eeyore from Winnie the Pooh.

The former first daughter appeared to be taking a call and had a smile on her face as she strolled around the neighborhood. She seemed to be in a good mood and had a smile on her face as she was on the phone.

Malia moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career as a screenwriter after graduating from Harvard University last year.

Malia appeared to be taking a call and had a smile on her face as she strolled through Larchmont Village, a neighborhood in the heart of Los Angeles.

She wore her long rust colored braids loosely around her shoulders and had sunglasses on her head

Malia completed her look with a gray and black bag with LeSportsac logo that she later slung over her shoulder

Malia chose to carry her cell phone and her car keys, which were attached to a cute plush keychain of Eeyore from Winnie the Pooh

She scored a lucrative position working on Donald Glover’s upcoming Amazon show about a “Beyoncé-type character” having previously worked as an intern for Lena Dunham’s HBO series Girls in 2015 and at The Weinstein Company in 2017.

Glover, who is also known by his stage name Childish Gambino, confirmed in March that he has given the former first daughter her first job as a writer for the series, which is tentatively titled “Hive.”

“She’s just an incredibly talented person,” he said Vanity Fair from Malia. “She’s very focused and she works very hard.”

Malia’s younger sister, Sasha Obama, followed in her footsteps by moving to Los Angeles earlier this year after transferring from the University of Michigan to the University of Southern California to complete her degree.

The two girls have been regularly visited by their high-profile parents, including their father, who was recently spotted with them at Hamasaku, a sushi restaurant in West LA.

Malia stopped to adjust the top of her dress before being picked up by a friend

Malia moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career as a screenwriter after graduating from Harvard University last year

The former first daughter scored a lucrative position working on Donald Glover’s upcoming Amazon show about a ‘Beyoncé-esque character’

The Obama girls seem to love life on the West Coast, and they are both thought to be in a relationship right now.

DailyMail.com revealed in April exclusively that Sasha was dating Clifton Powell Jr., 24, the son of Ray actor Clifton Powell.

Clifton Jr. and Sasha are said to have met after she moved to California, and it seems that he already has a good relationship with the family, as he hung out with her older sister repeatedly.

Meanwhile Malia is dating music producer Dawit Eklund. They were first spotted grabbing takeout together on July 26, and their relationship appears to be growing strong.

Dawit, 33, is the son of retired State Department officer Jon Eklund, 72, who worked at several US embassies in Africa, and his Ethiopian wife, Yeshi, 66.

Malia is in a relationship with music producer Dawit Eklund, the son of retired State Department officer Jon Eklund and his Ethiopian wife Yeshi

Malia’s younger sister, Sasha Obama, followed in her footsteps by moving to Los Angeles earlier this year after transferring from the University of Michigan to the University of Southern California to complete her college degree.

The Obama girls have been regularly visited by their high-profile parents, including their father, who was recently spotted with them at Hamasaku, a sushi restaurant in West LA.

He co-founded the Washington, DC-based record label 1432 R, which specializes in Ethiopian music, and is a graduate of George Washington University, where he studied International Development in Africa.

In April, Sasha and Malia’s mother, Michelle, shared how they all grew up during a final appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

DeGeneres, 64, reminded her how her daughters had first visited the program as little girls wanting to see the Jonas Brothers. But more than ten years later, they have gone from boy bands to friends.

“Now they bring grown men home,” she said. “Now they have boyfriends and real lives and stuff. They have grown up before our eyes and are doing well.’

As Michelle gushed about the ‘wonderful young women’ her daughters have become – ‘Women, I know! Scary,” she said – and she revealed that they were dating, she was much more discreet about the details of their love lives.