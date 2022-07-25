Malia Obama dons sports wear for a stroll in 90 degree heat

Advertisement

Malia Obama was spotted showing off her athletic physique as she played sports near her California home just weeks after celebrating her 24th birthday. The eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama wore a black long-sleeved midriff top with matching black yoga pants, black and white sneakers and sunglasses on her head.

Malia, 24, went out with a friend on Saturday morning, hand-held cell phones and canned drinks to fend off the 90-degree weather in Brentwood.

The former first daughter was also holding an unidentified green tube (pictured) during her field trip.

Malia moved to Los Angeles last year, after graduating from Harvard, to pursue a career as a screenwriter.

In March, Donald Glover revealed that he had given the 24-year-old her first job as a writer for his new series, which is reportedly about “a Beyoncé-type character,” with the actor calling her “astonishingly talented” and “really focused.” .’

Glover didn’t say how Malia — who previously interned with Lena Dunham’s HBO series Girls in 2015 and The Weinstein Company in 2017 — got the job after she graduated from college, but he added that he believed she was a promising future in the industry.

Since moving to Brentwood, Malia has been spotted several times strolling through her new neighborhood in casual wear while settling down on the West Coast.

Saturday’s outing comes after Malia celebrated her 24th birthday with the Obama clan on July 4, with the former president sharing a photo of herself with his daughter when she was a baby.

“No matter how sophisticated, skilled, beautiful and graceful you have become a young woman, you will always be my baby,” Obama tweeted. “And I’ll always be there to lift you up.”

Former first lady Michelle Obama immediately followed suit and showed her own photo with a young Malia while also praising her support for the older Obama sibling. “Happy Birthday, Malia – and Happy Fourth of July, everyone,” Michelle tweeted. “Twenty-four years ago, this day became extra special when your wonderful spirit arrived in this world. I am so proud of the beautiful, caring and passionate young woman you have become. I love you so much! Love, your mama.’

While Malia works as a screenwriter, her younger sister, Sasha, 21, is also building her own life in Los Angeles – reportedly studying at the University of Southern California after transferring from the University of Michigan.

The two sisters (Sasha not pictured) have been spotted together, along with Sasha’s boyfriend, Clifton Powell Jr., 24, who is the son of Ray actor Clifton Powell.

Malia’s relationship status is unclear after her move to Los Angeles. She began dating Rory Farquharson – the son of chief executive of Insight Investment Management Limited Charles – in 2017 while they were both students at Harvard University.