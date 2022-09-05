Malia and Sasha Obama then and now: From White House proper to LA cool

Malia and Sasha Obama are all grown up and forging their own paths in Los Angeles, where they are embracing their individual styles after leaving the White House five years ago. The sisters, who are the daughters of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, were often dressed in preppy separates and A-line dresses while growing up in the public eye. Their fashion choices have evolved over the years, but they have come into their own since moving to the West Coast to pursue their passions. Now, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, are the epitome of California cool with their baggy jeans, crop tops, and cozy footwear that are all the rage with Gen Z.

The Obama girls were just ten and seven when their father was first sworn in as president in 2009, making Sasha the youngest person to live in the White House since John F. Kennedy Jr.

As students at the exclusive Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C., they wore jeans, sweats, and sneakers like any other child, and it seemed as though they were able to pick out their own outfits.

When the family was photographed leaving church together in 2009, Malia stood out in a yellow cardigan that was paired with a red tank, a chambray skirt with a black waistband, and electric blue leggings. While her older sister experimented with color blocking, Sasha opted for mixed patterns. She wore a gray and black striped cardigan over a gray and black polka dot dress with purple leggings.

However, early on in their father’s presidency, the first daughters were best known for the prim and proper looks they sported while attending speeches, international trips, and events with their parents.

Malia and Sasha often looked like mini versions of their mother in brightly colored shift dresses and A-line frocks, which were paired with tights and classic wool coats in the winter.

As they got older, they started experimenting with their fashion choices and dressing like stylish teenagers, which earned them some unnecessary backlash.

In November 2014, GOP staffer Elizabeth Lauten slammed the sisters — who were 16 and 13 at the time — over the outfits they wore to the White House turkey pardoning. Malia sported a gray sweater, plaid mini skirt, tights, and lace-up ankle boots, while Sasha opted for a short maroon dress paired with a lock cream cardigan, socks, and boots. In a lengthy and unwarranted diatribe, Lauten wrote that the sisters should ‘try showing a little class,’ adding: ‘Dress like you deserve respect, not a spot at a bar.’ Lauten resigned from her post as communications director for Rep. Stephen Fincher of Tennessee following backlash over her since-deleted Facebook post. She also apologized for her comments, saying ‘judgmental feelings truly have no place in my heart’. She added that ‘hours of prayer’ had shown her the error of her ways.

The Obama sisters were also setting themselves apart with their hairstyles at this time. While Malia preferred to wear her dark hair blown out and loose around her shoulders, Sasha often pulled her hair up in a high ballerina bun.

Malia and Sasha stayed true to their respective styles at the 2015 turkey pardoning, with both of them opting for mini skirts and tights.

In the final year of their father’s presidency, they continued to wear dresses while attending public events with their parents, but they clearly had a say in their outfits.

During a trip to Cuba in 2016 (pictured), Malia opted for a floral frock, while Sasha wore a black dress with a white embroidery.

The sisters (pictured in 2016) often wore flats, but sometimes they would be spotted in stacked heels.

Malia and Sasha let their personal styles shine after leaving the White House in 2017. Malia, who took a gap year after high school graduation, started her freshman year at Harvard University in the fall of 2017. Like most college students, she wore jeans, shirt dresses, and sneakers around campus. She also changed up her hairstyle and dyed the tips of her hair blonde before trying long braids.

While Malia was in college, Sasha was finishing up her final years in high school. In 2019, the former first daughter attended her senior prom wearing an elegant black satin dress with spaghetti straps and a slit. She accessorized her gown with strappy heels, hoop earrings, and smoky eye makeup. Sasha also sported long acrylic nails, which have become a signature part of her style over the years. Malia was home to see her sister off, and she posed for a family photo with her sister and parents wearing a baggy summer dress.

Sasha started college at the University of Michigan that same year, but the sisters were rarely seen in the months after due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Malia moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career as a screenwriter after graduating from Harvard University last year. She scored a position working on Donald Glover’s upcoming Amazon show about a ‘Beyoncé-type character.’ Glover, who is also known by his stage name Childish Gambino, confirmed in March that he gave the former first daughter her first job writing for the series, which is tentatively titled ‘Hive.’ ‘She’s just like, an amazingly talented person,’ he told Vanity Fair of Malia. ‘She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard.’

Sasha also relocated to Los Angeles this year after transferring to the University of Southern California from the University of Michigan. Malia has been living in Brentwood, an affluent neighborhood on the city’s Westside, though it’s unclear if her sister is staying with her or if she has her own place. The West Coast seems to be treating the sisters well, and they have both been spotted out and about on numerous occasions.

After years of wearing buttoned-up looks, Malia has become drawn to baggy layers and athletic wear. She was recently spotted making a pitstop at a 7-Eleven wearing an oversize denim jacket over a baggy gray T-shirt and shorts. She kept her feet warm with cozy Ugg boots, which celebrities are often seen wearing to run errands in LA. DailyMail.com exclusively revealed this month that Malia is dating music producer Dawit Eklund. Dawit — who also goes by David, the Anglicized version of his name — is the son of retired State Department officer Jon Eklund, 72, who worked at several U.S. embassies in Africa, and his Ethiopian wife, Yeshi, 66.

Sasha has a more bohemian style than Malia and likes to wear bright colors, crop tops, loose-fitting skirts, and plenty of jewelry. In April, she was photographed wearing layered purple and hot pink tank tops that were cropped above her stomach and a pale purple skirt while out with her boyfriend Clifton Powell Jr., 24, the son of ‘Ray’ actor Clifton Powell. She topped off her funky look with light khaki-colored Birkenstock clogs, layered necklaces, and a woven handbag.

Sasha was most recently seen walking around USC’s campus after starting her senior year of college. She had on a fuchsia tank top featuring two martini classes and baggy jeans that hung loosely on her hips. The former first daughter also wore a pair of Ugg boots, a $160 Poppy Lissiman tote slung over her shoulder, and plenty of jewelry. She had on multiple layered necklaces and a stack of bracelets on her left wrist, including a gold bangle. Sasha looked right at home on campus, where her fellow students didn’t give her a second glance as she strolled by them.