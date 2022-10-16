Malia and Sasha Obama seen on a night out in West Hollywood

Malia and Sasha, the daughters of former President Barack Obama, have been spotted having fun with their friends in West Hollywood.

The pair were spotted on the street Saturday in the trendy Los Angeles neighborhood on a night out.

Malia wore a flowing green dress with an orange handbag and sunglasses adorning her head as she strolled down the road.

Meanwhile, Sasha appeared to be wearing a red polo collar and a black velvet jacket with a flowing patterned dress and black pants.

The girls were seen on a night out at around 1:30 am, with a witness describing them as “playing loud music in the car and having fun”.

Malia moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career as a screenwriter after graduating from Harvard University last year.

She scored a lucrative position working on Donald Glover’s upcoming Amazon show about a “Beyoncé-type character” having previously worked as an intern for Lena Dunham’s HBO series Girls in 2015 and at The Weinstein Company in 2017.

Glover, who is also known by his stage name Childish Gambino, confirmed in March that he has given the former first daughter her first job as a writer for the series, which is tentatively titled “Hive.”

“She’s just an incredibly talented person,” he said Vanity Fair from Malia. “She’s very focused and she works very hard.”

Malia’s younger sister, Sasha, followed in her footsteps by moving to Los Angeles earlier this year after transferring from the University of Michigan to the University of Southern California to complete her college degree.

The two girls have been regularly visited by their high-profile parents, including their father, who was recently spotted with them at Hamasaku, a sushi restaurant in West LA.

The Obama girls seem to love life on the West Coast, and they are both thought to be in a relationship right now.

DailyMail.com revealed in April exclusively that Sasha was dating Clifton Powell Jr., 24, the son of Ray actor Clifton Powell.

Clifton Jr. and Sasha are said to have met after she moved to California, and it seems that he already has a good relationship with the family, as he hung out with her older sister repeatedly.

Meanwhile Malia is dating music producer Dawit Eklund. They were first spotted grabbing takeout together on July 26, and their relationship appears to be growing strong.

Dawit, 33, is the son of retired State Department officer Jon Eklund, 72, who worked at several US embassies in Africa, and his Ethiopian wife, Yeshi, 66.

You could see Sahsa holding her keys and phone in one hand as the sisters enjoyed a night out

He co-founded the Washington, DC-based record label 1432 R, which specializes in Ethiopian music, and is a graduate of George Washington University, where he studied International Development in Africa.

In April, Sasha and Malia’s mother, Michelle, shared how they all grew up during a final appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

DeGeneres, 64, reminded her how her daughters had first attended the program as little girls wanting to see the Jonas Brothers. But more than ten years later, they have gone from boy bands to friends.

“Now they bring grown men home,” she said. “Now they have boyfriends and real lives and stuff. They have grown up before our eyes and are doing well.’

As Michelle gushed about the ‘wonderful young women’ her daughters have become – ‘Women, I know! Scary,” she said – and she revealed that they were dating, she was much more discreet about the details of their love lives.