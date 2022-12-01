Home Malhotra Paranjape and Naik form the BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee
Malhotra Paranjape and Naik form the BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee

The old one remains in place, but only as a temporary measure. All of its members were effectively sacked by the BCCI in the wake of India’s departure from the T20 World Cup. However, it is learned that the chief Chetan Sharma has put his name up for consideration again.
The CAC was last in action a year ago to appoint Rahul Dravid as head coach of India. Madan Lal (Chief), Naik and RP Singh had been appointed to that CAC in January 2020 for an initial term of one year. Their work also began with the appointment of a selection committee. But Lal turned 70 last year and had to resign because according to the BCCI constitution, over-70s cannot be part of a committee. RP Singh then left the committee as he joined the Mumbai Indians organization as a talent scout.

Malhotra, who will turn 66 in January, was president of the Indian Cricketers’ Association until October 2022 and was succeeded by Anshuman Gaekwad. A former middle class batsman, Malhotra played seven Tests and 20 ODIs from 1982 to 1986 and had coached the Bangladesh team in domestic cricket from 2013 to 2015.

The 50-year-old Paranjape played four ODIs for India in 1998 and was on the selection panel he now has to choose until early 2017.

Naik, 44, was a wicket-keeper batter who played two Tests, 46 ODIs and 31 T20Is from 2002 to 2013.

The first CAC was appointed in 2015 and had three high profile names in Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman. They had to be consulted on all major decisions in Indian cricket such as the appointment of the head coach and team director. In 2019, all of them received a notice of alleged conflict of interest for serving as support staff of IPL franchises and for being part of the CAC.

Once they folded, Kapil Dev became the next high profile name to take over the CAC along with Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy. But those three also resigned after being terminated by the BCCI ethics officer for alleged conflicts of interest.

