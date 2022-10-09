Malgin gets ‘crispy’ in Maple Leafs’ pre-season finale as roster comes into focus

TORONTO — Auston Matthews called it “crunchy.” Matt Murray pulled out the top quality that made it possible. Sheldon Keefe said it was just a good example of who Denis Malgin is.

As the Toronto Maple Leafs dominated their pre-season finals at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night — one last chance to hone their game and answer questions about their roster before the regular season kicks off — it was Malgin’s display of who he is that may have helped. the greatest answer of all.

The answer came halfway through the eventual victory over the Detroit Red Wings, when the score was still 1-1. It started in Toronto’s own zone, where Malgin intercepted a foul pass from Red Wings and tapped it to Alex Kerfoot, who pushed him back to the swift-footed winger. From there, the former Florida Panther was gone, racing on ice, weaving around defenders, and tossing the puck to a patch of open ice before catching up to it himself and wiring it home.

It was a goal from which the promising Wings could not come back. More than that, it was another statement to the Maple Leafs buyer that the 25-year-old deserves a spot on the opening night roster.

“He had a good camp. He has clearly produced. That’s a big part of who he is and what he does,” Keefe said after the game of the Olten, Switzerland-born native, who finished this preseason with four goals to his name. “He was also just competitive, hard on the puck, forechecking when it was time to forechecking.

“I think if you come in to him, if you’ve made a checklist of the things you want to accomplish, he’s done a good job.”

As his coach pointed out, it was more than just the number of highlights that raised eyebrows on the Leafs bench Saturday night – it was Malgin’s overall dedication to the fight to make the cut.

There was no clearer example of that than in the closing minutes of the third period, after the Toronto big boys had already risen the score to 5-1, when Malgin was still battling around the wall to win the puck back, fighting for to take his place.

“He looked incredible throughout the camp,” Matthews said of the dynamic winger. “Just the confidence. He looked strong there. It was a lot of fun to watch.”

Murray added: “He played great for us. … Great speed, great hands, good feeling for hockey, finishing touch. He’s a pretty impressive player.”

While Keefe made it clear that he and his staff had taken note, the Maple Leafs bank boss didn’t stop to confirm that Malgin had already earned a spot.

“I think there are still discussions,” Keefe said of where he and his staff stand in terms of smoothing out the look of their opening night roster. “And that’s why you want to let the games play. As I said, there are a number of factors at play: salary cap, injuries, waivers, all this sort of thing. There’s a lot going on.”

For a club as close to the salary cap as the Maple Leafs, any chance of impact performance from players earning what Malgin will earn this season – $750,000 – is always welcome. The absence of John Tavares, who remains sidelined with an oblique injury, makes the need for an extra attack even more pressing.

Whether Malgin will get a chance to be part of that solution and stay where he skated Saturday night – alongside William Nylander, on the second line – and whether he will stay with the big club for an extended period of time in 2022-23 remains to be seen. viewed. It probably depends on a number of factors beyond the winger’s control. But it’s safe to say he did everything he could to get into the Toronto lineup.

As for the rest of the forward corps, the heavy hitters made it clear that they are ready for the real games, Nylander provided a few goals on the night, Mitch Marner and Matthews made some highlights of their own on the reels.

The more urgent question marks, as always, remain at the back. On Saturday night, Leafs Nation offered a sigh of relief on that front, as veteran Jake Muzzin made his pre-season debut after holding back to deal with some back problems.

Aside from a few early bumps – and a short trip to the locker room after a stick to the face – the former cup champion looked stable on his return.

“I really thought he was excellent for playing his first home game,” Keefe said of the 33-year-old. “It was good to have him there, just the impact he has on the penalty kill. I thought he and Hol [played well] — Justin Holl was excellent today.”

The Maple Leafs have a few days left to move pieces and finalize discussions about exactly how they will deploy their forwards when the regular season arrives. The blue line seems firmer, though, with Morgan Reilly and TJ Brodie reunited to lead the unit and Mark Giordano alongside young Rasmus Sandin.

The group’s first real test comes Wednesday, at the Bell Center, against the Montreal Canadiens. Let the game begin.