Male OnlyFans creator is jailed and fined in Singapore for posting 'obscene' photos and videos 

A male OnlyFans star has been fined and jailed in a Singapore court on Wednesday for posting ‘obscene’ photos and videos.

Titus Low, 22, was fined US$3,000 ($2,087) and sentenced to three weeks in jail, making him the first content creator on the adult-sharing website to be convicted of the offense in the city-state.

The prison sentence was for defying a police order not to access his OnlyFans account while he was under investigation. He pleaded guilty to both charges.

His lawyer said the sentence indicated that Singapore authorities will not tolerate the sharing of explicit content on the adult-only platform.

Low wrote on Twitter that he was ‘glad this is finally over’ and that he was ‘ready to start a new chapter in life’.

‘A mistake was made. Part of life’s learning process, I guess?’

His lawyer, Kirpal Singh, said the case sets a precedent for explicit content on OnlyFans in Singapore.

While streaming or viewing porn is not illegal in the conservative city-state, possession and transmission of obscene material are considered offences.

“Since cracking down on Mr Titus Low, the government seems to have taken the position that it does not tolerate the sharing of obscene material on the OF platform,” Singh told AFP.

‘For other OF creators, this will be a matter for them to take on themselves, especially in light of what has happened in Titus’ case.’

Low opened his account last April and uploaded explicit photos and videos to paying subscribers, earning him more than $240,000 after tax.

He gathered more than 6,000 active and inactive subscribers within six months.

OnlyFans says it has at least 150 million users worldwide.

Police began investigating Low when a woman filed a police report last year after finding a video of him masturbating on her 12-year-old niece’s phone, according to court documents.

Officers then seized Low’s OnlyFans account, changed his password and ordered him not to access it.

But Low recovered the password, logged in and uploaded more explicit photos and videos. He also allegedly opened another account.

Prosecutors in the case said there were no safeguards in place to ensure OnlyFans subscribers did not disseminate material to the wider public.

Singh claimed that Low’s content had been illegally leaked to internet users outside the platform without Low’s consent.

Anyone found sending obscene material electronically in Singapore can be jailed for up to three months, fined or both.