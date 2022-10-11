Male/female plumage differences in thrushes promote species recognition

A study of thrushes offers new insight into the differences in plumage appearance between male and female birds. The plumage of the American robin, top left and center, differs in subtle ways between female birds, left, and male birds, center. European blackbirds, top right and bottom right, differ dramatically between males, top and females, bottom, while male and female song thrushes, bottom left, have no obvious differences between the sexes. Credit: Female American Robin: Public domain photo via Pixabay; male American Robin: photo by Mdf, CC BY-SA 3.0; female Eurasian blackbird: photo by Charles Sharp, CC BY-SA 4.0, sharpphotography.co.uk; male Eurasian blackbird: photo by Zeynel Cebeci, CC BY-SA 4.0; male and female song thrushes: photo by Tomas Grim



In 1868, the naturalist Charles Darwin wrote that differences in plumage coloration between male and female birds of the same species probably resulted from sexual selection: female birds – he used the peahen and peacock as examples – seemed to prefer the showiest males. A new study of thrush offers evidence that a different dynamic is at play, helping to explain why this phenomenon, called sexual dichromatism, isn’t universal in birds, the authors say.

They report their findings in the Journal of Evolutionary Biology.

“There are a number of ideas about why there might be differences in the ornamentation and appearance of plumage between male and female birds,” said Alec Luro, who led the study with ornithologist Mark Hauber, an Urbana-Champaign professor of evolution at the University of Illinois. , ecology and behaviour. Luro, now a research data analyst at Maine Medical Center, was a doctoral student in Hauber’s lab when they conducted the study. “An important question is why males and females look different in some species and similar in others,” Luro said.

The researchers hypothesized that the differences in plumage between males and females allow the birds to identify potential mates more quickly and avoid breeding with similar species. While some thrushes can hybridize with other species, such unions aren’t ideal, Hauber said. Hybrid offspring may be sterile or produce fewer offspring themselves.

The team tested their hypothesis by looking at the color patterns, migration habits, breeding season lengths and breeding range overlaps of true thrushes, a widespread group of birds in the genus Turdus, including American robins, song thrushes and European blackbirds. With published data on the visual system of European blackbirds, Luro used his expertise in statistical modeling to determine what visual cues might be detected by a thrush when it sees a bird of the opposite sex of the same species.

“It’s hard for us to imagine what the birds would look like to each other because they have a different visual system,” Hauber said. “They have four color receptors instead of three, like humans do. And so differences that are subtle or invisible to humans can look dramatically different to the birds.”

Luro examined specimens of Turdus from around the world that are preserved in the collections of the American Museum of Natural History in New York City and the Field Museum in Chicago. He selected adult specimens collected during the birds’ breeding season, as the coloration can change throughout the year during periods of plumage moult. Using reflectance spectrometry and a model of bird’s vision, a technique that prior research has shown to be a reliable measure of what the birds perceive, Luro collected data from various parts of the body, such as the face, neck, abdomen and abdomen. the crown. looked for subtle or pronounced contrasts in plumage coloration between the males and females of 77 thrush species.

Visual modeling enabled Luro to calculate bird-observed differences between the plumage patches on male and female birds. He looked at those differences in the context of the birds’ life history, including the length of their breeding season, their migratory behavior and the overlap of their breeding range with other Turdus species.

The researchers found that thrushes with the most pronounced color differences between males and females were more likely to migrate, have short breeding seasons and share territory with a greater number of closely related species. This strongly suggests that sexual dichromatism allows migratory birds to quickly recognize mates of the same species when time is short and other closely related species share their territory, Hauber said.

Previous studies have not consistently considered that differences in color between males and females were important for birds’ ability to recognize their own species, Hauber said.

“We are now in good shape to finally suggest that sex differences are also involved in species recognition,” he said.

Alec B. Luro et al, Pressure for fast and accurate mate recognition promotes bird-perceived sexual dichromatism in plumage in true thrushes (genus: Turdus), Journal of Evolutionary Biology (2022). Alec B. Luro et al, Pressure for fast and accurate mate recognition promotes bird-perceived sexual dichromatism in plumage in true thrushes (genus: Turdus),(2022). DOI: 10.1111/jeb.14089

