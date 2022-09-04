Malcolm Turnbull’s appearance at Antidote festival is trolled after former PM’s run in at Sydney uni

After being yelled at by an unruly crowd at his old university on Thursday, Malcolm Turnbull could expect a friendlier welcome at his next ticketed event, but there’s not much enthusiasm online.

The former Prime Minister is a headline act at the upcoming Antidote Talking Festival to be held at the Sydney Opera House on September 11.

Antidote will be billed as ‘a festival of ideas, art and change’ and at 1pm Mr. Turnbull will share the center stage with activist group GetUp founder Ed Coper to tell us how to ‘unfriend the algorithm’ .

The session, moderated by political journalist Karen Middleton, will debate whether government should “step in to protect us from Big Social Media.”

“Conspiracy theories and fake news are spread through social media, with real and dangerous consequences for society,” reads the session blub.

‘Is it time for governments to start thinking about algorithm bubbles?’

An algorithm bubble is where a social media user sees only pleasant content provided by platforms such as Facebook or Twitter.

Unfortunately, the Facebook ad for the event is far from creating a bubble of enthusiasm from those who comment.

The response to attending the event – where tickets start from $33 with a booking fee of $8.50 – have been overwhelmingly negative.

‘How positively boring. You need a new program director — someone with a semblance of intelligence would be good,” one comment said.

“They have to pay the attendees. I can’t think of anything worse than to listen persistently to Turnbull,” read another unenthusiastic preview.

“Sorry, I’ve had to watch the grass grow and the paint dry,” said another.

It may be a relief to Mr. Turnbull that those who don’t want to hear him don’t show up.

On Thursday, he was shouted down by a small group of socialist protesters who disrupted his speech as part of the University of Sydney’s alumni law speakers series.

Socialist activists broke off a speech by a former Australian Prime Minister to taunt him and his audience in wild scenes.

An aggressive male protester shouted ‘how dare you come here?’ to a shocked Mr. Turnbull through a megaphone, despite standing right in front of him.

Mr Turnbull said the protesters had “shown how little respect they have for you by coming in here with loudspeakers” before being shouted down.

Mr Turnbull was interrupted by shouts, chants and shrieks from the Socialist Alliance protesters who stormed his performance at Sydney University’s speaker series on Thursday.

In the end, police cleared the protesters and barricaded the site while Mr Turnbull delivered his speech online.

There is also the opportunity to hear Mr. Turnbull’s Antidote session online, for a fee of $15, but few were interested under the ad.

‘No thank you. Nobody talks about nothing,” said one.

“I thought past prime ministers should quietly sneak into retirement, not our Malcolm,” wrote another critic.

Scottish actor Brian Cox, seen here as the ruthless media baron Logan Roy, will be a star speaker at the Antidote festival

Other Antidote sessions will see crossbench and independent federal MPs Adam Bandt, Cathy McGowan and Allegra Spender talk about “the world upside down.”

Perhaps the greatest international star power comes from Scottish actor Brian Cox, who stars as the ruthless media mogul and family patriarch Logan Roy on the hit TV show Succession.

Cox will be featured in a session titled ‘The evil in all of us’ hosted by Australian actor David Wenham.

Antidote sessions run from 10:30 am to the last two evening sessions starting at 6:30 pm and all last approximately 45 minutes to an hour.

Antidote organizers have been contacted for comment.