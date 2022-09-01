Malcolm Turnbull abused by socialist activists during a disastrous appearance at Sydney University 

<!–

Socialist activists broke off a speech by a former Australian Prime Minister to taunt him and his audience in wild scenes.

Malcolm Turnbull was interrupted by screams, chants and shrieks from the Socialist Alliance protesters who stormed into his performance at Sydney University’s speaker series just after 1 p.m. on Thursday.

An aggressive male protester shouted ‘how dare you come here?’ to a shocked Turnbull through a megaphone, despite standing right in front of him.

He also harassed a female assistant who was wearing a hijab to defuse the situation.

The same man briefly stood onstage and told the stunned audience ‘fuck back to Mosman’, before turning to Turnbull and shouting ‘f*** off back to Wentworth too’.

Unable to be heard through the megaphone and sing even with a microphone, Turnbull shrugged and looked embarrassed.

In the end, the NSW police had to be called.

They barricaded the entrance to the annex and Turnbull’s speech was converted to an online platform.

Previously, Sydney Uni officials, including two men wearing hi-vis jackets, seemed unsure how to handle the heated protests.

As the protesters chanted “Malcolm Turnbull go away, we know what you’re talking about,” the exact points they made were hard to decipher amid the shouting and confusion.

But they seemed to be directly addressing Turnbull’s presence as an invited speaker for the Sydney University Law School alumni speaker series.

One woman, again using a megaphone, told the audience that he had “nothing valuable to say for the next hour.”

“He’s a complete contrast to the other people invited to this series,” she claimed.

When Turnbull was finally given a few seconds to respond, he told the audience that the protesters had “shown how little respect they have for you by coming in here with a loud voice.”

He was immediately yelled down.

Turnbull graduated with a law degree from the University of Sydney in 1978 before going to Oxford University for a Rhodes Scholarship.