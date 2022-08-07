Malcolm Gladwell slams employees who work from home saying the concept is ‘hurting society’

Canadian author Malcolm Gladwell has made his views on working from home clear, believing that the concept is now hurting society, but an impending recession will likely force workers back into the office.

Gladwell, who has written six bestsellers and hosts the Revisionist History podcast that has millions of subscribers, made the comments during an interview with A CEO’s Diary podcasting.

“It’s very hard to feel needed when you’re not physically connected,” Gladwell said during the 90-minute conversation.

“As we face the battle that all organizations are now facing to get people back into the office, it’s very difficult to explain this core psychological truth, which is that we want you to feel included and needed.

‘And we want you to join our team. And if you’re not there, it’s very hard to do that,” Gladwell explained.

But Gladwell is one to talk to and has long been candid about his own long avoidance of working in a city office and has worked from his comfortable home for decades.

The author who lives in New York’s trendy West Village won’t even travel a few miles to his New Yorker editors in Midtown because of his “Midtown loathing.”

Indeed, that is his reluctance, as revealed in a 2008 interviewthat couriers are sent to his house to pick up materials so that he can potentially continue to work from home.

But when it comes to the rest of the population, Gladwell offered a different approach.

The author of Blink and The Tipping Point said he believed that employees need to return to the office to regain a “sense of belonging” and feel part of something bigger than themselves.

‘It is not in your own interest to work from home,’ he concludes. “I know it’s a hassle to get to the office, but if you’re just sitting in your bedroom in your pajamas, is that the work life you want to lead?”

“Don’t you want to feel something?” he asked. ‘I get really frustrated with the inability of people in leadership positions to explain this properly to their employees.

Gladwell likes to encourage others to return to the office, but he hasn’t worked for anyone in decades and declares his “dislike for Midtown”

“If we don’t feel like we’re part of something important, what’s the point? If it’s just a salary, is it what you’ve reduced your life to?’

Gladwell’s comments are likely to be well received by the mayors of the nation’s largest cities, who are struggling to get workers back to their offices.

New York Mayor Eric Adams and San Francisco Mayor London Breed have urged tech and finance workers to return to the office, with their presence to help other small businesses who in turn depend on of office foot traffic.

In San Francisco, only two-thirds of the city’s workforce has returned to their desks. Office occupancy in New York remains even lower, with an estimated 36% returning.

City officials say the continuation of remote work led to a $400 million shortfall in tax revenue in 2021.

Aerial view of a large empty parking lot outside the Capital One office building in Melville, New York earlier this year. Delis, coffee shops, restaurants struggle as office workers continue to work from home since the start of the pandemic (file photo)

Fast food chain Shake Shack revealed it had missed its sales forecasts as office workers returned to their office cubicles much slower than predicted.

Security firm Kastle Systems calculated office occupancy in 10 major US metropolitan cities in the week ended July 27 at an average of 44%. Bloomberg news.

San Francisco City officials said remote work cost $400 million in tax revenue last year.

But financial and technology companies are in a difficult position because they fear mass layoffs if they force employees back into the office.