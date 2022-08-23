Malaysia’s top court sends ex-PM Najib to prison on corruption charges

Malaysia’s highest court on Tuesday sentenced former Prime Minister Najib Razak to 12 years in prison after he was found guilty of charges related to a multi-billion dollar corruption scandal involving state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The court’s ruling includes the stunning demise of Najib, who ruled Malaysia with an iron grip until four years ago, suppressing local investigations into the 1MDB scandal involving financial institutions and senior officials around the world.

The country’s highest court dismissed Najib’s latest appeal and also rejected his request for a stay of sentence.

“The defense is so inherently inconsistent and unbelievable that there is no reasonable doubt about the case… We also believe that the sentence imposed is not manifestly excessive,” said Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat.

The panel of judges had unanimously rejected Najib’s appeals, she said.

“This is unprecedented. Najib will be remembered for his many firsts, the first prime minister to lose a general election, the first to be convicted,” said Adib Zalkapli, director of BowerGroupAsia.

The British-educated son of Malaysian nobility held the premiership from 2009 to 2018, when public outrage over the bribery scandal resulted in an election defeat, and dozens of corruption charges were filed in the months that followed.

Najib, 69, was found guilty by a lower court in July 2020 of criminal breach of trust, abuse of power and money laundering for illegally receiving approximately $10 million from SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB. He was out on bail and awaiting appeal.

The former prime minister, who pleaded not guilty, was sentenced to 12 years in prison and a fine of 210 million ringgit ($46.84 million).

Najib, dressed in a dark suit and tie, sat in the dock while the verdict confirming the lower court’s decision was read. His wife, Rosmah Mansor, and three children sat behind him.

Security officials gathered around the bespectacled former prime minister after the chief justice finished reading the verdict.

He was later seen exiting the courthouse in a black car with a police escort, though his destination remained unclear.

The court had previously rejected a last-ditch effort by Najib to prevent the final verdict by removing the chief justice from the panel.

Addressing the court just before the final verdict was handed down, Najib said he had been the victim of injustice while asking his new lawyers for another two months to prepare for his appeal.

“It is the worst feeling to have to realize that the power of the judiciary is directed at me in the most unfair way,” Najib told the court.

Prosecutors have said about $4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB – co-founded by Najib during his first year as prime minister in 2009. Investigators say they traced more than $1 billion in 1MDB money to accounts linked to najib.

Several recipients of the siphoned funds, including a fugitive financier named Jho Low, used the money to buy luxury assets and real estate, a Picasso painting, a private jet, a superyacht, hotels, jewelry, and to direct the 2013 Hollywood movie “The Wolf of Wall Street,” US lawsuits have said.

The massive scandal prompted the US Department of Justice to open what became its largest kleptocracy investigation.

Najib, who has yet to face several lawsuits over the allegations, has consistently denied doing anything.

He could request a review of the federal court’s decision, although such applications are rarely successful. He can also ask a pardon from the king of Malaysia. If successful, he could be released without serving the full 12-year term.

But because of the conviction, Najib loses his seat in parliament and cannot participate in the elections.

