Malaysia’s Mahathir, 97, to run in general elections

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia (AP) – 97-year-old former Malaysian leader Mahathir Mohamad announced on Tuesday that he will defend his seat in general elections expected next month, although he would not say whether he would become prime minister for a third time. if his political alliance wins.

“We have not yet decided who will be prime minister because the prime minister candidate is only relevant if we win,” Mahathir said at a news conference.

Though unlikely, he would be the oldest-ever candidate for the position, which has a five-year term.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved parliament on Monday for quick polls, yielding to pressure from his United Malays National Organization party, which hopes for a major victory on its own amid feuds with allies in the ruling coalition. The Election Commission will set a date for a vote within a week, which must take place within 60 days of the dissolution of Parliament.

Despite his out-of-date status and health problems this year, Mahathir said he will defend his parliamentary seat on Langkawi Island. He also warned that a win by the ruling UMNO party could see imprisoned ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak forgive and let go.

Mahathir was Prime Minister of UMNO for 22 years until his retirement in 2003. Then, in 2016, he was inspired to return to politics by the massive looting of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad state fund during Najib’s tenure, and created a wave of public anger at the opposition lead to a historic victory in the 2018 polls that ousted UMNO, which had ruled since the country’s independence from Britain in 1957.

Mahathir became the world’s oldest head of government at the age of 93, overseeing charges against Najib and other UMNO leaders. But his reformist alliance collapsed in less than two years as a result of defections, returning UMNO to power under a new coalition government.

After the collapse of his government in 2020, Mahathir formed the Pejuang Party and a new alliance with several minor parties.

Mahathir, following the lead of both the opposition and UMNO allies, criticized UMNO on Tuesday for putting its own interest first in rushing elections during November’s annual monsoon season, which brings major flooding. He said that UMNO wants to gain a lot by offering bribes and money to the people.

He said the UMNO’s main goal is to release Najib, who began serving his 12-year sentence in August after losing his last appeal in a corruption case related to the 1MDB scandal. Najib is also facing several other lawsuits related to 1MDB which could extend his jail term if found guilty. UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is also on trial on dozens of charges of fraud unrelated to the 1MDB case.

“If they win this election, their first step would be to ask (the King of Malaysia) to pardon Najib. At the moment they have filed a petition but have not been pardoned,” Mahathir said. “If they should be able to win and form the government, that is their primary goal, not for the good of the people.”

Mahathir said his political alliance has not been approved by the government and some 120 candidates will compete under the Pejuang banner in Malaysian-dominated parliament seats.

Analysts said Mahathir’s appeal may no longer appeal to ethnic Malaysian voters who supported him in 2018. UMNO, which had just 36 out of 222 lawmakers in the newly dissolved parliament, believes many Malaysians have returned after the landslide victory in recent by-elections. .

The Alliance of Hope, which led Mahathir to victory in 2018, remains the top contender with 90 lawmakers. The prime minister candidate is Anwar Ibrahim, who was originally to succeed Mahathir before their government collapsed.

While Mahathir competes head-on with UMNO and others for votes from Malaysians, who represent two-thirds of Malaysia’s 33 million residents, Anwar’s alliance remains on a multiracial platform. Ethnic Chinese and Indians form large minorities in the country.

Anwar said on Monday that the elections will be a time for the people to vote out traitors who led to the collapse of his alliance government in 2020.

“Did you think we could reverse 60 years of entrenched corruption and kleptocracy with just one election? Did you think these conspiracy robbers and thieves would just give up?” Anwar said in a statement. “We’re not giving up either. We’re not giving up, ever.”

PART: