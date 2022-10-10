Malaysian PM dissolves Parliament, calls snap polls

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) – Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has announced that parliament will be dissolved on Monday, paving the way for general elections expected to be held in early November.

The elections come nine months before Parliament’s term of office ends, following calls for early polls by Ismail’s United Malays National Organization. UMNO, the largest party in the ruling coalition, has been arguing with its allies and is single-handedly aiming for a major victory.

Ismail said he met on Sunday with King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, who agreed to the dissolution. He said he decided to conduct early polls to counter criticism of his government’s legitimacy — the third since polls in 2018.

“With this announcement, the mandate is returned to the people. The people’s mandate is a “powerful antidote” to creating a strong and stable government, Ismail said in a televised announcement.

The Election Commission is expected to meet within a week to announce a date for the vote, which is due within 60 days of Parliament’s dissolution. It will likely be held in early November, before the end of the annual monsoon season, which often brings devastating floods.

UMNO’s government allies and opposition parties have protested plans to hold elections during the monsoon season, which killed more than 50 people and displaced thousands last year. But UMNO’s top leaders recently decided that polls should be held this year for UMNO to capitalize on the support of ethnic Malaysian voters and a disorganized opposition.

“Ismail Sabri has succumbed to pressure from his party UMNO, had the shortest term as prime minister and entered the country in the polls during a dangerous season of monsoon flooding,” said Bridget Welsh, a Southeast Asia expert at Nottingham Malaysia. university.

“UMNO believes it has an advantage in early polls and has maintained pressure as they hope to return to power as the dominant party,” she said.

UMNO has led Malaysia since independence from Britain in 1957, but was toppled in the 2018 elections by a multi-billion dollar financial scandal that saw ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak jailed for 12 years for fraud. The party’s current president, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, is also on trial for transplant.

UMNO returned to power in March 2020 as part of a predominantly Islamist coalition government after the reformist alliance led by former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad collapsed due to defection.

The new government was unstable due to a paper-thin parliamentary majority, and then Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin was forced to resign 17 months later after some UMNO lawmakers withdrew their support for him.

Ismail, who was Muhyiddin’s deputy, was appointed by the king in August 2021 to take the helm and return the premiership to UMNO. But UMNO remained at odds with Muhyiddin’s Bersatu and another Islamist ally, all vying for support from ethnic Malaysian Muslims, who make up more than 60% of Malaysia’s 33 million residents.

In his speech on Monday, Ismail also called for the dissolution of state assemblies so that state polls can be held at the same time. Four of the country’s 13 states had previously held polls. Six states controlled by the opposition and allies in Ismail’s government have said they would wait until next year. Three other UMNO-run states are likely to follow.

Unlike in 2018, when the opposition united under Mahathir, UMNO believes it has a head start with a fragmented opposition. Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s Hope Alliance, which won the 2018 polls, is the main contender, but without Mahathir’s support. Mahathir has formed his own Malaysian party and a number of other smaller parties have emerged as well.

UMNO’s victory in several by-elections also led it to believe that Malaysians, who voted for Mahathir in 2018, have rejoined the party. Some critics have accused Zahid of speeding up the election to get a favorable outcome for his trial, which he denied.

“This is a UMNO versus the popular election. It’s about Zahid becoming prime minister to bring back to life the old order that was defeated in the 2018 elections,” said opposition lawmaker Liew Chin Tong.

The dissolution came three days after Ismail’s government unveiled a proposed 2023 budget promising monetary amounts and other benefits. The budget has not been approved by parliament and a new government will have to prepare a new proposal. UMNO is expected to use generous budget promises to win electoral support, with Ismail saying Monday everyone will benefit.

Still, UMNO could face public anger for rushing the polls during the monsoon season. Heavy rains and thunderstorms have already caused flooding in some parts of the country.

Mahathir’s Pejuang party criticized UMNO for holding rapid polls despite flood risks. It urged people to “reject UMNO and send a clear message to them that the land belongs to the people.”

“An irony is that by continuing (with elections), the opposition has been given a boost,” Welsh said.

PART: