Malaysian opposition leader Anwar hopeful of election win

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia (AP) – Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said on Thursday he was optimistic his alliance could secure a simple majority in the general election expected to be held next month, despite high odds against them.

Riding a wave of anger over government corruption, Anwar’s Three-party Hope Alliance won a stunning victory in the 2018 polls with help of former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. In his second premiership, Mahathir became the oldest in the world at the age of 92, but their reign fell less than two years later due to infighting.

The United Malays National Organization, which has led Malaysia from independence from Britain in 1957 until its defeat in 2018, has since returned to power as part of a Malay-dominant coalition.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, a UMNO man, parliament dissolved on Monday for early polls despite major flooding expected next month due to the end-of-year monsoon season. UMNO has argued with its allies in government and believes it can gain a lot on its own after victories in several recent midterm elections.

Anwar said UMNO’s victory in the by-elections was mainly due to a low turnout from opposition voters, who were disillusioned with political bickering and the collapse of his alliance.

“I remain very optimistic,” he told a news conference, as public awareness of government corruption and its failure to strengthen the economy and improve livelihoods is high. “We are convinced. We have to work to achieve a simple majority.”

Anwar, once a high-flyer in UMNO, was jailed during the 2018 polls on sodomy charges he said were politically motivated. Anwar, 75, was pardoned after his alliance won the polls and was set to take over from Mahathir before their government collapsed.

Anwar admitted that the former government under Mahathir “failed on a number of key core issues”. He has previously said that Mahathir, who has since single-handedly formed a Malaysian party, was not fully committed to reform.

“I am not here to represent the former government. We look to the future. From what I’ve seen over the past few weeks on my visits to the four, five states, there’s clearly a marked change (in support) and that momentum (for change) has started,” Anwar said.

His camp is open to working with other opposition parties — including Mahathir’s — if they push for reform, he added.

Anwar’s alliance, which has 90 of the 222 seats in the newly dissolved parliament, is the main contender. But analysts said it will have to forge partnerships with other smaller opposition parties to ensure votes are not split.

The Election Commission will meet on October 20 to set a date for the vote, which must take place within 60 days of Parliament being dissolved.

