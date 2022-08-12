Malaysia BANS Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder from cinemas because of ‘gay elements’ in the film

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Malaysia has banned Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder from theaters for its “gay elements” in an effort to “limit LGBT content.”

The government said it objected to two minor parts in the film, including when a female character, Valkyrie, takes an interest in a concubine with Zeus.

Another moment mentioned was when Valkyrie was told by rock creature Korg that he reveals that he has two fathers. His kind is “begotten” when two “Kronan” men hold hands over a lava pit.

Distributor Disney filed Thor: Love and Thunder and Pixar’s Lightyear with the Malaysian Film Censorship Board, which asked for cuts that the studios rejected, leading to the ban.

Homosexual relations are illegal in Malaysia, with those found guilty of up to 20 years in prison and a mandatory sentence of whipping.

Malaysia has banned Marvel’s film Thor: Love and Thunder for its “gay elements” in an effort to curb “LGBT content” (pictured, Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth as Jane Foster and Thor)

The government said it objected to two minor parts in the film, one of which is when a female character, Valkyrie, shows interest in Zeus’s concubine (pictured, Chris Hemsworth as Thor)

The Asian country has laws that promote religious and racial tolerance between the three main ethnic groups, the Chinese, Indians and Malays, but does not tolerate male or female homosexuality.

Malaysia’s Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Zahidi Zainul Abidin said the Thor film failed censorship because the government and Islamic Affairs Ministry were “committed” to prevent the “growth of LGBT culture.” .

‘[The movie] touched on LGBT, but we see that right now there are a lot of movies with LGBT elements that slip past the censorship,” said Abidin, The times reports.

He also responded to a question in parliament to say, “I’m frustrated because it was the outside world promoting LGBT,” adding that he and the government were rigorously monitoring movies and social media platforms to find those who support LGBT content. promote, who would face ‘serious action’ if found.

Distributor Disney filed Thor: Love and Thunder and Pixar’s Lightyear with the Malaysian Film Censorship Board, which asked for cuts that the studios rejected, leading to the ban. Pictured, the director of the film, Taika Waititi

Abidin argued that LGBT movies became “less blatant” in their methods and warned the public to remain “vigilant.”

Pixar’s Lightyear is banned in at least 16 Muslim countries. The United Arab Emirates announced that they would not show the film in cinemas because it featured a same-sex kiss.

Now that the Malaysian government is limited to controlling content in cinemas and television broadcasts, streaming services such as Hotstar, the Malaysian version of Disney+, can show the films online.

The minister added that Malaysians should show ‘self-control’ and encouraged parents to use the age control systems on the streaming services.