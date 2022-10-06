Malaita Wall at Katoomba, Blue Mountains: Man falls to his death while abseiling

The man is believed to be in his 20s but has not yet been formally identified

A man has fallen to his death while abseiling at a popular tourist spot in the Blue Mountains.

Just before 8am on Friday, emergency services were alerted by a group of abseilers that a team member had fallen at Malaita Wall in Katoomba.

Officers from the Blue Mountains Police Area Command were told the man was abseiling with a group when he fell to the ground.

Witnesses helped the man before NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived at the scene and attempted to rappel down the cliff to save the man, but he died at the scene.

The man is believed to be in his 20s but has not yet been formally identified.

A rescue operation is underway to retrieve his body with a report to be prepared for the coroner.

Malaita Wall is a series of five descents down two large walls into the valley below Katoomba.

Malaita Wall at its highest is 45m high.