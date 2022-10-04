Making tumor diagnosis kinder to kidneys

111In-labeled FnBPA5.1-AC compared to the reference compound [<sup>111</sup>In]In-FnBPA5.1. The activity scale was set to 0-20 Bq/Voxel. Ki = kidneys; Bl = urinary bladder. Credit: Bioorganic and medicinal chemistry (2022). DOI: 10.116/j.bmc.2022.117040″ width=”800″ height=”530″/> Representative maximum intensity projections (MIPs) of SPECT − CT scans of CD1 nu/nu mice obtained after 24 h of pi of 111In-labeled FnBPA5.1-AC compared to the reference compound [111In]In-FnBPA5.1. The activity scale was set to 0-20 Bq/Voxel. Ki = kidneys; Bl = urinary bladder. Credit: Bio-organic and medicinal chemistry (2022). DOI: 10.116/j.bmc.2022.117040



Researchers from the Paul Scherrer Institute PSI, in collaboration with ETH Zurich, have optimized a method for tumor diagnosis using radionuclides. Potential side effects can now be significantly reduced by a molecular trick. The researchers report their results in the current issue of Bio-organic and medicinal chemistry.

With the development of a new class of so-called radiopharmaceuticals, the researchers have been able to tackle the problem of radioactive substances that remain in the kidneys for a long time. Their approach is based on an extra protein that can be cleaved in the kidneys. This cleavage releases the radioactive substance from the drug, allowing it to pass directly into the urinary tract so that it can be excreted.

Radiopharmaceuticals are medicines, given by injection, that can be used to detect and attack tumors in the body. These substances basically consist of a radionuclide and a biomolecule. The biomolecule, for example an antibody or a peptide, attaches specifically to certain surface structures of tissues. The radionuclide emits radiation, which can be used to detect or destroy a tumor.

The principle sounds simple, but there are many hurdles to overcome on the way to a ready-to-use medicine. Aside from the purely practical difficulty of linking a radionuclide to a biomolecule, it is essential and challenging to find the right molecule in the first place. Martin Béhé, head of the Pharmacology group at PSI’s Center for Radiopharmaceutical Sciences, explains the problem: “If the molecule is too specific, there is a danger that not all tumors will be detected. However, if it is too general, it could potentially bind to healthy tissue, leading to false positive diagnoses.”

Targets the extracellular matrix

However, for suitable molecules there are other possible targets in addition to the surfaces of tumors, for example the so-called extracellular matrix. Rather than targeting the tumor directly, the research group led by Martin Béhé focused on this extracellular matrix. It is the part of the tissue that is between the cells.

You can imagine this space as a three-dimensional framework in which the cell is embedded – a very complex and flexible framework, as the extracellular matrix is ​​in constant exchange with the cell and regulates, for example, cell growth and intracellular chemical balance. The extracellular matrix also plays a crucial role in pathological processes, such as the growth of cancer cells.

Many studies indicate that certain proteins present in it promote the viability of cancer cells. In fact, tumor growth has been shown to be associated with a remodeling of the extracellular matrix.

The researchers, led by Martin Béhé of PSI and Viola Vogel, head of the Laboratory of Applied Mechanobiology at ETH Zurich, want to use this remodeling to introduce the radionuclide into the tumor tissue. Specifically, they target one particular protein in the matrix, known as fibronectin. In healthy tissue, fibronectin exhibits an expansive, tight structure, which begins to relax as the disease progresses.

Martin Béhé offers an analogy: “You can think of it as a mechanical spring. When the spring is tensioned, there are large gaps between the individual coils where the drug cannot bind. Conversely, when the spring relaxes, the holes are closed and the binding affinity increases.”

For example, fibronectin is subject to a structural change while the chemical composition is preserved. However, this change is sufficient to significantly increase binding affinity with certain peptides.

In a previous study, published in nature communication in 2017, Martin Béhé and his team were able to demonstrate that so-called fibronectin-binding peptides (FnBPs) can be used as carriers to transport radionuclides in a targeted manner into the extracellular matrix of a tumor. To do this, the researchers combined the fibronectin-binding peptide FnBP5 with the radioactive isotope indium-111. Prostate cancer can be successfully detected at a preclinical stage with the help of this radiopharmaceutical. However, the radionuclide does not only accumulate in the tumor, but also in the kidneys.

The problem with the kidneys

High levels of radioactive deposits in the kidneys not only interfere with imaging but can also damage the kidneys. The problem arises because many proteins and peptides are filtered out by the kidneys before being excreted in the urine. This complicated process can lead to the peptide-bound radionuclides lingering in the kidney for a long time before finally being completely broken down or otherwise processed.

To solve this problem, the researchers modified the FnBP5 peptide with a special protein that can be cleaved in the kidneys. This protein acts as a bridge between the parent peptide and the radionuclide. This way the FnBP5 can still couple to the fibronectin and make the tumor visible via the radionuclide. But once the modified drug gets to the kidneys, the extra added protein is cut off and the radionuclide goes straight to the urinary tract, and from there it can be excreted.

This molecular trick allowed the researchers to maintain the effectiveness of the original drug while efficiently reducing radioactive deposits in the kidneys. Béhé says they “hope that our findings can also be used for other radiopharmaceuticals associated with similar side effects.”

Giulia Valpreda et al, Dual MVK cleavable linkers effectively reduce renal retention of 111In fibronectin binding peptides, Bio-organic and medicinal chemistry (2022). Giulia Valpreda et al, Dual MVK cleavable linkers effectively reduce renal retention of 111In fibronectin binding peptides,(2022). DOI: 10.116/j.bmc.2022.117040 Simon Arnoldini et al, Novel peptide probes to assess the tension state of fibronectin fibers in cancer, nature communication (2017). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-017-01846-0

