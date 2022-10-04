Making the poor poorer is a false economy

When former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers compared the UK to a ‘undermining market’ last week, I thought he thought it was a bit of an exaggeration. But in a busy food bank in South London on Friday, ‘immersing’ felt like the right word.

A line of people stretched across the parking lot of a church to pick up a package of free food and a hot meal. At one time, the visitors here would have been mainly single men. But last week there were toddlers running around and moms wobbling babies on their hips. “We’ve recently had people say, ‘Can I have food that I don’t have to put in the fridge because I turned the fridge off?'” said Kate Lott, project manager at the Good life Bromley food bank. Others ask for food they don’t have to cook because they turned off the gas, she says.

The number of visits to this food bank has risen from 530 adults with 183 dependents in August last year to 843 adults with 372 dependents in August. In September, about 1,000 people came for hot meals, almost double the number a year ago. Many of these new visitors have never used a food bank before. According to Tamara Cooper, a volunteer, many working people are unable to afford the rising costs of food and energy. She gets it: She sometimes sits with the lights off to save money on her prepayment meter.

Kwasi Kwarteng, the new chancellor of the United Kingdom, turned on Monday over his decision to cut the tax rate of 45 pence for the rich. But he still has a fiscal gap to fill. One option under discussion is to reduce social security spending by not increasing benefits in line with inflation. According to the Resolution Foundation think tank, increasing working age benefits by income rather than inflation next year would cost a typical low-income working family with two children more than £500 a year and save the Treasury £5 billion. .

The UK does spend a lot on benefits for non-retired people: the account amounted to about 4.6 percent of GDP in 2019/20, up from about 3 percent in the 1970s. But during the decade of austerity following the financial crisis, spending has already been cut from about 5.7 percent. There comes a point where making the poor poorer becomes a false economy – and I think we’ve reached it.

Families that become homeless have to be accommodated in expensive bed and breakfasts. People who become mentally or physically unwell, incur healthcare costs and stop working. More than 640,000 people of working age have already left the labor market since the start of the pandemic. In a survey of NHS trust leaders last week, 72 percent said they had seen an increase in people with mental health problems due to stress, debt and poverty. More than a quarter of trust leaders said they had set up food banks for their own staff.

The better way to harden social spending would be to crack down on the root causes of social spending. About three quarters of benefits of working age are spent in one of three ways: income increases for low-income workers; housing allowance to help people pay the rent; and disability, sickness and disability benefits for people who are unwell.

In other words, the social security bill is a result of Britain’s deep-seated problems of low wages, high housing costs and ill health. The dysfunctional housing market in particular stands out. The UK spends less on unemployment benefits than most other OECD countries, but more than any other OECD country on housing benefits in kind.

These problems are not insurmountable. They require better community-based and preventive health services, more social housing and higher business investment in workforce skills and productivity.

The alternative is to cut back on benefits again and leave it to people to help each other through. But this is an economic shock that reverberates far up the income ladder. People who are usually comfortable enough to donate to others now worry about their own utility bills and mortgage payments.

The food bank Living Well Bromley has a shipping container in the parking lot that is usually full of donations. Now it is half empty. Two other local food banks in the area have warned they may have to close. Yet people give what they can. And Lott says it’s the people who have the least who give the most. “People will come in and say, ‘Can I give you three pounds? I was a guest and I want to help.”

sarah.oconnor@ft.com