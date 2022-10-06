Making the invisible water crisis visible

Wastewater treatment plant, photo by Izzet Cakalli. Credit: Izzet Cakalli



While meeting the ambitious United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) for wastewater treatment would bring significant improvements in global water quality, serious water quality problems would persist in some regions of the world. This is the conclusion of researchers from Utrecht University. They have developed a new water quality model to further clarify the current and future pollution status of rivers and streams worldwide. The article was published on October 6 in Nature Communication Earth & Environment.

Water quality problems are labeled an “invisible crisis” by the World Bank because they are under-monitored, difficult to detect and often undetectable to the human eye. Yet the quality of global water resources is coming under increasing pressure from population growth, economic development and climate change. However, clean water is vital for our societal needs – such as public health, energy generation and crop production – and for protecting the health of ecosystems. To illustrate, an estimated 829,000 deaths worldwide are attributed to diarrhea each year caused by the use of contaminated water for drinking or sanitation purposes.

In this study, the authors developed a new high-resolution global water quality model that “may help fill the gaps in water quality knowledge, particularly in regions of the world where we have no observations,” said lead author Edward Jones.

In addition to identifying hot spots of water quality problems, the model can help assign the source of pollution to particular sectors. “For example, large-scale agricultural irrigation systems are causing salinity problems in northern India, while industrial processes are more responsible in eastern China. Conversely, the domestic and livestock sectors are causing organic and pathogen pollution worldwide,” Jones said.

The authors expanded their focus beyond just past and present water quality. They applied their model to examine how meeting the SDG target of halving the proportion of untreated wastewater entering the environment by 2030 would benefit global river water quality.

“Our simulations show that water quality in several regions would still exceed critical thresholds for human use and ecosystem health for much of the year. This is especially the case for developing countries, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia,” Jones explains. So while the SDG target improves water quality, it is not always sufficient.

However, finding an optimal way to deal with these problems is a difficult puzzle. “Even meeting the current SDG target will pose serious economic challenges, as expanding wastewater treatment can be an expensive process,” Jones warns.

“However, the cost disadvantages of insufficient water quality for sector use must also be considered. Ultimately, however, we also need to reduce our polluting emissions and develop new approaches to wastewater management,” Jones said. “As such, we hope with this document we hope to underline the water quality issues we face and put these issues firmly back on the political agenda.”

Can water quality trading effectively reduce water pollution?

More information:

Current waste water treatment targets are insufficient to protect surface water quality, nature communication (2022). Current waste water treatment targets are insufficient to protect surface water quality,(2022). DOI: 10.1038/s43247-022-00554-y

Provided by Utrecht University

