Making a splash! Soggy moment a woman falls into a hotel fountain

Australia
By Jacky

Make a splash! Moment of glamorous PA, 27, falls backwards in Las Vegas hotel fountain as she poses with bride-to-be after 12 Hrs drinking session at bachelorette party

  • Haley Mohler, 27, celebrated her boyfriend Tori’s bachelorette party in Vegas
  • They took a photo together and Tori, 24, knocked her off balance when she slipped
  • Haley fell into the water after trying to regain her balance and was submerged
  • Boyfriend helped her out after being left completely soaked by the water

By Olivia Devereux-evans For Mailonline

Published: 12:47, September 8, 2022 | Updated: 12:55, September 8, 2022

This is when a glamorous PA fell back into a Las Vegas hotel fountain as she posed with the bride-to-be after a 12-hour drinking session at a bachelorette party.

Haley Mohler, 27, and her soon-to-be girlfriend Tori, 24, tried to pose for a photo in front of the fountain at the Las Vegas hotel after a 12-hour drinking session.

In the footage, both are there to take the shot, but just as it was taken, Tori slips.

She throws Haley off balance and in an effort to regain her balance, she tries to move so that she sits down by the fountain.

But as soon as she tries to sit down, she realizes there are spikes and she folds over and falls into the fountain.

They posed for the picture, but Tori slipped shortly after

Haley Mohler, 27, a personal assistant, and her soon-to-be girlfriend Tori, 24, tried to pose for a photo in front of the fountain at the Las Vegas hotel after a 12-hour drinking session

In the now viral clip, which has been viewed more than 1.5 million times, Haley goes completely under.

Haley got up to try to get out of the fountain and looked completely shocked, reacting to the cold water.

Finally, Tori lent a hand and pulled her completely soaked friend out of the fountain, with a few laughs and smiles along the way.

Haley said: ‘We were taking a photo in front of the fountain late at night and Tori slipped and accidentally threw me off balance – not a hard thing to do after drinking 12 hours straight!

In the now viral clip, which has been viewed more than 18 million times, Haley goes completely underwater

“I then sat back but there were spikes, so I fell all the way back and folded in half.

“I thought it was hilarious, even if it was a little embarrassing, but I certainly never expected to fall like that.

“It was one of the most memorable journeys of my life.

Finally, Tori lent Haley a hand and took her out of the fountain, with a few laughs and a smile along the way

“We were celebrating a bachelorette party of one of my best friends and I’m sure this video will add to the lifelong memories we made together.

“Many friends who saw the video were not surprised at all. I guess we were just drunk and stupid and it wasn’t anyone’s fault!

“I fell in and Tori helped me out right away, but made sure she laughed at me.”

