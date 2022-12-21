Makeup influencer claims she's mistaken for Jennifer Lopez – so do you agree?

A makeup influencer has revealed how she’s attracted a legion of followers who think she’s Jennifer Lopez’s doppelgänger.

Evelyn Rodriguez, 37, who has more than 170,000 followers on TikTok and over 100,000 followers on Instagramsays her posts always generate a pile of comments with fans comparing her to the Latina singer.

Born in the Dominican Republic and now based in the Bronx, New York, the makeup guru says, “I wasn’t surprised by the comments because I’ve been told that all my life.

‘[Ninety-nine] percent of people say we’re twins, but others say I’m a mix of Kate Hudson and JLo. Whatever they say, I feel complimented every time.’

Evelyn Rodriguez, 37, who has more than 170,000 followers on TikTok and more than 100,000 followers on Instagram, says her posts always generate a pile of comments with fans comparing her to Jennifer Lopez

The makeup artist who was born in the Dominican Republic and now lives in the Bronx says, “I wasn’t surprised by any of the comments because I’ve been told all my life”

Rodriguez says she started getting comments about looking like JLo, pictured, after moving to the US at age nine

Some of Rodriguez’s recent TikTok posts show you how to recreate some of JLo’s makeup looks.

Survey Do you think Rodriguez looks like JLo?

In a post, she shows how to recreate JLo’s thick eyeliner look from the 2002 music video for All I Have, where she sings alongside rapper LL Cool J.

After posting the video, people in the comments cheered Rodriguez’s resemblance to JLo.

Doinmadamnbest wrote, “You didn’t even need the makeup!” You look soooo much like her!’

And Isamar added, “Girl what. Are you her long-lost twin brother or something?’

While Antaman said she looked “definitely like a mix of JLo and Kate Hudson.”

Rodriguez started creating content on TikTok and Instagram to share fun makeup videos, but as she kept getting “bombarded” with comments about the similarities, she decided to dig into it

While she could use the parable to her advantage, Rodriguez says she always tells people the truth right away

JLo seen on the red carpet in 2015, left, and on stage in 2021, right

Rodriguez says she started getting comments about looking like JLo after she moved to the US at the age of nine.

When she was 16, she started working at McDonald’s and customers often picked up on the resemblance.

She has been stopped many times by strangers, including once while driving and another time by a persistent waiter who “refused to say no.”

While she could use the parable to her advantage, Rodriguez says she always tells people the truth right away.

She started creating content on TikTok and Instagram under the name @pocaeve to share fun makeup videos.

But because she kept getting “bombarded” with comments about the similarities, she decided to go along with it.

While she shares several makeup looks and some on her clients, she also posts recreations of some of JLo’s most famous looks.

While she doesn’t always see the resemblance herself, Rodriguez says she’s always taken it as a compliment to be compared to the singer and even now she still feels “honoured”

Rodriguez, seen here in a recent Instagram post, says she’s dyed her hair and undergoing weight changes, yet people have compared her to JLo

Her videos feature makeup looks inspired by the music videos All I Have and I’m Real, as well as an iconic JLo look from the 2005 Latin Billboard Awards.

While she doesn’t always see the resemblance herself, Rodriguez says she’s always taken it as a compliment to be compared to the singer and even now she still feels “honored.”

She concludes, “I’ve been stopped countless times just walking around town. People always ask if I’ve heard it before and I’m always like… “Yeah!”

“She is a multidimensional icon. There’s no doubt about that. She is an atmosphere.

“Honestly, I really don’t see it, to me this is just my face. Sometimes I see it for a second, but then I quickly don’t see it again.

My favorite is when people stare at me for ages and ask, “Do you know who you look like?” because the answer is always the same.

“When I meet new people I always get the same compliment and all my friends have always told me I look like her.

“I’ve dyed my hair, had weight changes, and it doesn’t matter — apparently I always look like her.”

Rodriguez has never met her famous doppelgänger, but says she’d love to and would “probably be girl crushing” if she did.

If you enjoyed reading this article…

Do you see what’s wrong with this photo? Australians slam annoying driving habit they can’t stand and insist ‘you’re an idiot if you do this’

Shine like a Hollywood star for less money! Celeb favorite sustainable jewelry brand Monica Vinader has a HUGE winter sale with up to 50% off select pieces (and prices start at just $51)

When time freezes! How X Factor judges judged the aging process as fans express concern over Simon Cowell’s ‘unrecognizable’ transformation