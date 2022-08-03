Makeup-free TOWIE stars Amber Turner and Courtney Green join Chloe Meadows for a workout

They will soon return to screens in the upcoming TOWIE series.

On Tuesday, Amber Turner, 28, and Courtney Green, 27, showed off their abs in sports bras after a workout wearing hot pants wearing Chloe Meadows, 30, at their local Pilates studio in Essex.

Blonde babe Amber kept it simple in a black crop top and matching high-waisted tights, while donning her typically heavy makeup for a rare fresh-faced outing.

The TV star paired her pedal presses with a new pair of white trainers and tied her long locks into a low ponytail.

Courtney went for a similar look, showing her midriff in a slate gray sports bra and full leggings.

To keep the cold at bay, the brunette beauty layered with a lightly washed denim jacket and topped off her ensemble with trainers and sports socks pulled up high.

Chloe chose to show her pins in a pair of little black hot pants, which she paired with a purple strappy sports bra that showed under a semi-sheer long-sleeved mesh top.

The outing comes after Amber lashed out at “desperate newcomers” to the cast of The Only Way Is Essex, claiming some of the friendships are “fake on camera.”

The star also beamed newcomers to the show, labeling them “desperate for stories,” noting that she often focuses on the receiving end of this.

In an exclusive chat, Amber explained, “I don’t think the new cast members have any real friendships. It’s all fake for the camera. Or the show kicks off so everyone gets to see each other for a few weeks to look like they’re a tight-knit group.”

The star revealed that her only close friends on the show are the ones she’s known for years, rather than everyone she’s met on screen.

She called herself “a target” for TOWIE newcomers, adding: “People are desperate for stories. With me I am always a target, if they come for me they will get a reaction – it may be a story but they will get a story’

Having been involved in numerous dramas of her stint on the show thus far, Amber attributes it to fame rather than actual fallout.

“I don’t argue with any of my friends, I have the same friends I’ve had for 7/8 years. Everyone is so desperate right now, I just think people get on TV and are desperate to be famous, that’s all they care about,” she explained.

But when she joined the show in 2017, fame was not Amber’s goal, noting that she is “real” and has “respect” from viewers.

