Makeup-free Selena Gomez shares body positive TikTok in skintight swimsuit

She had been outspoken about body positivity in the past.

And now Selena Gomez has declared: ‘Real stomachs return the f**k’ in a new, confident TikTok.

The 30-year-old singer looked incredible in the video as she sunbathed in a patterned swimsuit, which showed off her sensational figure.

She wore her dark brown locks in a messy bun to show off her huge gold earrings.

She wore her dark brown locks in a messy bun to show off her huge gold earrings.

Selena ended up on a shot and said, “Suck it in. I’m not sucking. Real stomachs are fucking coming back, okay?’

The star of Only Murders in the Building has often been candid about body positivity.

Earlier this year, she had a fast food party and made it clear that she doesn’t care what bodyshamers have to say about it.

The superstar took to social media with a powerful message about her appearance, declaring, “B***h, I’m perfect just the way I am.”

She also said in the TikTok that she doesn’t care [her] weight,” because no matter what she looks like, someone will have something negative to say about it.

“So I’m trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and got four tacos, three spring rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich,” the actress said in a selfie video.

Adding: “But honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people are talking about it anyway. ‘You’re too small’, ‘you’re too big’, ‘that doesn’t fit.’ “Meh meh meh meh.”

Refusing to let the negativity sink in, the brunette beauty ended the video with, “B***h, I’m perfect just the way I am. The moral of the story? Bye.’

Like most female celebrities, Selena’s size and shape have been commented on for years.

Last year, Selena revealed to Vogue that because of her Lupus diagnosis, “I fluctuate a lot with my weight.”

“It’s the medication I’ll have to take for the rest of my life — it even depends on the month, to be honest,” she explained. “So for me, I really noticed that that’s why people started attacking me. And in reality, that’s just my truth. I fluctuate. It depends on what’s happening in my life.’

In a 2018 social media post, Selena called it “the Image Myth” after some unflattering paparazzi coverage.

“I have chosen to take care of myself because I want to, not to prove anything to anyone,” she wrote at the time.

Selena has since shifted the focus away from comments about her appearance and more towards preserving her sanity.

During an interview with Good morning Americathe actress admitted she hadn’t been online for over four years, although she now uses social media to connect with anyone struggling with their own issues.

“I haven’t been on the internet in four and a half years,” Selena revealed. ‘It has completely changed my life. I am happier, I am more present. I connect more with people. It makes me feel normal.’

The former Disney star revealed she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2020, explaining that understanding her mental health is the “most important thing in the world” to her.

The singer turned to her mother, Mandy Teefy, 45, to help create the safe space online.

The mother of two said she has had her own trials and tribulations and “has ADHD with trauma, a lot of trauma to deal with.”

Co-founder Daniella Pierson, 26, said she has OCD and described the new mental health website as a resource “for anyone with feelings, who wants to feel understood, loved and cared for.”

The Wondermind site offers free content backed by my mental health experts, and the Good for You crooner says it’s something she would have used if it had been available.

“Those days when I don’t want to get out of bed, if I had something like Wondermind, even if it took a minute to get in, it’s just there. And there’s something very reassuring about that.’