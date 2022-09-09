WhatsNew2Day
Makeup-free Nadiya Bychkova cuts a casual figure in a grey tracksuit

Entertainment
By Merry

No-makeup Nadiya Bychkova looks casual in a gray tracksuit as she steps out for the Strictly launch

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline

Published: 16:46, September 9, 2022 | Updated: 16:57, September 9, 2022

She’s gearing up for her return to Strictly Come Dancing this fall.

And Nadiya Bychkova looked casual as she got off in London on Friday to catch a bus.

The Ukrainian ballroom and Latin American dancer, 33, looked sporty in a comfy gray tracksuit as she walked the sidewalk.

The beauty – multiple Slovenian ballroom and Latin champion – completed her look with a pair of multicolored sneakers and a dark gray denim vest.

Nadiya wore her long blonde locks in loose waves over her shoulders and chose to go makeup free as she went outside.

She had tucked a pair of sunglasses into the front of her cropped hoodie and carried a bottle of water and her phone.

Last week Nadiya and her boyfriend Kai Widdrington – who is also a pro on Strictly – took full advantage of their downtime before the series kicks off with a romantic getaway in Paris.

Go to Instagram de The dancing couple, who confirmed they were dating in April, beamed for the camera as they hugged in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Nadiya, 32, cut a chic figure in a cropped alabaster blazer which she paired with stylish black trousers.

The stunner opted for a simple makeup look and let her blonde locks fall to her shoulders while shielding her eyes behind oversized shades.

Meanwhile, Kai, 26, looked low-key in a beige navy sports jacket layered over a gray t-shirt and dark combat pants.

He put on aviator glasses and lovingly wrapped his arm around his lover as they captured the moment.

Kai wrote, “From Paris with ❤️”, while Nadiya quickly added champagne, heart and croissant emojis.

Nadiya has been dating her Strictly co-star since January, following her divorce from ex-fiancé Matija Škarabot, 34, in 2021, with whom she shares daughter Mila, five.

After the couple moved in together, a source told the Sun: ‘For Nadiya and Kai, living together was an obvious next step. They became so close and it just made sense.”

