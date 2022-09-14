Makeup-free Jessika Power packs on the PDA with boyfriend Connor Thomson at Brisbane Airport

<!–

She has become a household name in the UK after her groundbreaking role in the explosive sixth season of Married At First Sight.

And it was sort of a homecoming for Jessika Power on Wednesday as she flew back to Australia with her British boyfriend in tow.

The 30-year-old landed at Brisbane Airport alongside her sweetheart Connor Thomson, who is expected to meet her family for the first time during the trip.

A makeup-free Jessika Power glimpsed her toned tummy in a crop top as she entered Brisbane on Wednesday

The OnlyFans model looked fresh despite her 24-hour flight and drew attention to her glowing complexion by going without makeup.

Jessika glimpsed her toned stomach in a green crop top, which she paired with a white cropped sweater and matching joggers.

She was carrying a Louis Vuitton travel bag and a matching handbag, while podcast host Connor pushed a black briefcase.

The 30-year-old landed at Brisbane Airport alongside her beau Connor Thomson (right), who is expected to meet her family for the first time during the trip

The frisky couple seemingly couldn’t wait to get home before packing the PDA, as they shared a passionate kiss in the airport parking lot

Connor, who has been dating Jess for over a year, was casually dressed in an off-white sweater, black skinny jeans, sneakers and a patterned cap.

After collecting their luggage and a pack of Shapes chips, they made their way to the airport parking garage.

The frisky couple apparently couldn’t wait to get home before packing the PDA, sharing a passionate kiss in full view of the onlookers.

She also wore a white cropped sweater and matching sweatpants

The couple pushed a cart full of suitcases outside the airport

Jessika is in Queensland to launch a new partnership between weight loss shake brand Celebrity Slim and vitamin company Life Botanics.

She’s the face of the ‘Sex on the Beach’ pack, billed as a product that will help you get summer ready and up your bedroom game.

The Celebs Go Dating star will team up Friday over a celebrity luncheon at the Surfers Pavilion restaurant on the Gold Coast.

Jessika joins the likes of two-time Big Brother winner Reggie Bird, ex-bachelor star Belinda ‘Love’ Rygier and MAFS alumni Tamara Djordjevic and Hayley Vernon.

