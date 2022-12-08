Makeup-free Jacqueline Jossa cuts a casual figure heading to the gym

Jacqueline Jossa looked casual as she hit the gym in Essex on Thursday morning.

The actress, 30, opted to go makeup-free for the low-key outing, where she wrapped up warm in a long black quilted jacket.

It comes after MailOnline revealed she is ‘100 percent behind’ her husband Dan Osbourne following his arrest for ‘intentional grievous bodily harm and ABH’ following a ‘mass brawl’ at her 30th birthday party.

Stepping out, Jacqueline looked sporty under her coat in light blue leggings and matching blue top.

She completed her laid-back look with a pair of comfy black Ugg boots and carried a large handbag with all her essentials inside.

The brunette beauty wore her long dark locks in loose waves over her shoulders and appeared to be recording a voice memo on her phone as she stepped outside.

It comes after the former EastEnders star was left in tears after Dan was led away from the event – held on November 6 – in handcuffs after the event erupted in violence.

But Jacqueline has no doubts that he will be cleared of any wrongdoing and stands by her partner all the way, believing that he is a victim of it all.

A source said: “She is 100 percent behind Dan on this. Jacqueline even believes that Dan is the victim in all of this.

“Yeah, it started, but Dan wasn’t responsible for that and actually tried to calm everything down.

“She has no doubt that he will be cleared of any wrongdoing and stands behind him and fully supports him.

“Obviously it was a really bad ending to a magical night. But all Jacqueline and Dan care about now is to clean up the mess and move on.”

Jacqueline is said to have burst into tears after her “magical” 30th birthday turned into chaos when a fight broke out in the couple’s garden at 3:30am.

Several guests were injured and at least one person was taken to hospital with a broken jaw, which later required surgery, The Sun understands.

Neighbors who were awakened by the commotion called the police the boozy bash broke out at their Essex country house.

Dan was held in custody and released on bail the following afternoon on suspicion of GBH with intent and ABH.

GBH with intent carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment and ABH carries a maximum sentence of five years.

Essex Police said: ‘An arrested 31-year-old man has been released on bail until January 26. He was arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent and ABH.’

Police attempted to obtain CCTV footage of the fight on November 6.

Sources close to the family say Dan is confident he will clear his name.

The guest with the broken jaw was initially too ill to make a statement and spent four days in hospital.

One of the injured was Jacqueline’s 21-year-old cousin who lives in Eltham, South East London.

A source told MailOnline: ‘It was a mass brawl that got really nasty. Several partygoers were seriously injured. One guest needed facial surgery. Jac cried because her dream birthday turned sour.”

Earlier in the evening, Jacqueline had taken to Instagram to show off her glamorous off-shoulder black lace dress for her special day.

Ahead of the commotion, the actress was seen watching fireworks before staring off camera, adding the caption, “Magical.”

She previously gave fans a look at the pile of gifts she was showered with by friends and family.

She wrote, ’30 and thriving. I couldn’t be happier right now. Feel so blessed and have everything I need and more.”

Jacqueline, who shares two daughters with Dan, recently hinted at renewing her vows with her beau when she shared a photo of what appeared to be a wedding dress.

Jossa, who also starred in EastEnders from 2010 to 2018, is said to be beside himself by the end of the November 6 party.

A spokesperson for her husband Dan told The Sun he planned to clear his name in the wake of his arrest, adding that he felt “provoked” during the incident.

Osborne is charged with both grievous bodily harm and actual bodily harm following the 3am brawl, while sources told the publication that one of Jossa’s cousins, 21, was among those injured.

A guest was taken to hospital with a broken jaw and reportedly too injured to make a police statement.

“It was a massive brawl that got really nasty. Several partygoers were seriously injured. A guest needed facial surgery,” the source said.

“Jac cried because her dream birthday turned sour.”

It is understood that police are trying to obtain CCTV footage of the fight, which broke out in the couple’s garden, as part of the ongoing investigation.

Osborne, a former Towie and Big Brother cast member, was reportedly detained for the rest of the night and bailed the following afternoon.

Despite the drama, the couple appeared to be in love after the party, both of them separately sharing sweet photos from the event on their respective social media pages.

Osborne captioned his photo, “I love you,” prompting a response from his wife that read, “My goodness, I love you!!”