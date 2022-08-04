Makeup free Abbie Chatfield sports a stained green tracksuit as she takes a stroll with her new dog

Abbie Chatfield took her new rescue dog Wally with her on the Bondi to Bronte coastal walk Wednesday morning.

The makeup-free reality stood out in an all-green tracksuit as she strolled along the scenic route with her pup.

Abbie, 26, was pictured holding a bright orange water bottle in the same right hand she wrapped the dog leash around.

Abbie Chatfield took her new rescue dog Wally on a coastal walk from Bondi to Bronte on Wednesday morning

She appeared to have dripped some water on her outfit, with a stain on the right pocket of the tracksuit.

She also carried a paper takeout cup in her left hand and carried Apple Earpods to enjoy some phone time on the go.

She was thoroughly prepared for her walk, having tied a pink dog water bottle and a pack of dog poop bags to a leash.

Abbie, 26, was pictured holding a bright orange water bottle, in the same right hand she wrapped the dog leash

Last Friday, the podcaster posted photos of Wally to her Instagram alongside a touching caption paying tribute to both the new puppy and Marco, the doggy she had to put down last month.

“I’m so glad I have a little best friend again. No dog will ever replace my angel Marco, but I have been looking for a dog for a while now that I can give endless love!!! And I finally found him,” she wrote.

“Little Wally has such a different character than Marco, but is just as beautiful.

“He had to be rehomed through no fault of his or his wonderful previous owner, he just couldn’t get along with another dog in the house and it caused a lot of stress and heartache. I’m so lucky to have found him.’

In June, Abbie tearfully revealed that she and her boyfriend, Konrad Bień-Stephen, had to put their dog to sleep.

She wrote an emotional post on Instagram for her beloved Marco, an adopted cocker spaniel.

There was a series of images in memory of Marco alongside a sweet and emotional caption, asking if everyone had some fried chicken in memory of Marco.

Abby said, “Hello friends and fans of Marco. We had to make the very difficult decision to take Marco down. I’m just on my way home to Sydney to give him another kiss.”

“He fell asleep, it was very quiet when we went to Sash in North Ryde and they were lovely. Thanks for all your messages, it’s a little sad tonight,” she added.