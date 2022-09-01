Makeup expert reveals the beauty looks YOU can do at home to make the most of your silver hair

Graying hair can drastically change your appearance, so it makes sense that you should revise your makeup as soon as your natural locks change color.

But with a new color palette to work with, it can be hard to know where to start.

British makeup artist Laura Kay, of Laura Kay Makeup, revealed her six makeup tips for women going gray, explaining how simple tricks like defining your eyebrows and adding a warm blush can completely change your look.

Bronzer, for instance, is more important than ever once the grays kick in, and using concealer to create a dewy look will give even matte grays a more luscious look.

Here, FEMAIL reveals the six tips every ‘silver swan’ should know…

1. Make bold brows your priority…but don’t go too dark

Laura said a lot of people overlook their brows, but bold brows are my main must-have in the makeup department, as illustrated above.

Laura Kay said she should opt for foundation formulas with a thinner base rather than heavy matte formulas, as the latter will only strengthen blemishes and dry out your skin.

2. Create a dewy look with concealer to make silver locks look richer The foundation should not be too thick – avoid looking ‘greased’. Go for thinner formulas as opposed to heavy matte formulas, as the latter will only amplify imperfections and dry out your skin. A fresh and dewy appearance gives the silver tresses a metallic and richer feel on association. Top Tip: A makeup primer can be great for smoothing your skin before foundation application and keeping your makeup in place longer.

As we age, our eyebrows naturally look sparse and lack definition and color.

Many people overlook their brows, but bold brows are my number one must-have in the makeup department.

If you have gray hair, it’s important to pay attention to your eyebrows to frame your face for a flattering and youthful look.

Eyebrows can mislead others into guessing your age as they basically characterize your entire face and help you focus and define your features.

Top Tip: Balance is key – don’t go for a shade that’s too dark for your skintone, as it will appear too harsh and do the opposite of making you look older than you are.

Instead, try a shade darker than your original hair color, or try ashy undertones with different shades of brown for best results.

If you find yourself applying makeup to your eyebrows often, consider investing in permanent makeup, such as microblading for natural, realistic hairstrokes.

This ensures that you are ready for glam without any effect every day.

3. Use bronzer on your T-zone – but avoid reds and glitter

Makeup artist Laura Kay revealed it’s important to use warm tones to compliment your gray hair or else you’ll look faded

It is important to use warm tones to complement your gray hair, otherwise you will look faded.

You can simply and easily apply bronzer on your t-section to add a healthy glow to your complexion and to add definition. Bronzer should be applied after your foundation and concealer for best results.

It’s all about amplifying those warm tones to give you a beautiful glowing look. Stay away from bronzing products with a hint of glitter as they will make you look too shiny.

To finish your makeup, apply a gentle liquid highlighter to your cheekbones and bridge of your nose for a natural and seamless look that adds a light contour without being too noticeable.

Top Tip: Avoid shades of red that make you look red and just don’t go well with your gray locks. For the highlighter, blend gently with your finger for a natural look.

4. Rich, glossy lips

By choosing richer colors such as reds, deep pinks, berries and bold plums, they will compliment the cooler tones of your gray hair and also add balance to your features.

Avoid neutral shades like nude, natural pinks or browns on your lips if you have gray hair.

It’s natural to assume that you should downplay your lip color for fear that they will intensify your look to the extreme, but the opposite is true.

Be confident to reach for the bolder, bolder colors.

By choosing richer colors such as reds, deep pinks, berries and bold plums, they will compliment the cooler tones of your gray hair and also add balance to your features and work well with your thinner skin.

As a general rule, it’s best to choose gloss over dry lipstick formulas to give the illusion of fullness and depth.

Top Tip: Stay away from orange tones on your lips as it can bring out yellow or blue undertones in your gray hair, making you look like you desperately need a makeover or look like you have dirty hair.

5. Defined eyeliner and eyeshadow is a must

Concentrate your eyeshadow with soft browns, purples and navy shades for a defined eye look that won’t look too strong by overwhelming your face

Don’t be afraid to smolder. Concentrate your eyeshadow with soft browns, purples and navy shades for a defined eye look that won’t look too strong by overwhelming your face.

The key is also to apply an off-black or brown eyeliner instead of hash black shades, which will contract too much with your hair and it will also close your eyes.

You should focus on opening the eyes by applying your eye makeup in stages. Complete the look by applying mascara to frame your eyes.

Top Tip: Concentrate on the upper lid and corners by blending and building your eyeshadow and where you focus your eyeliner.

This gives you a bold look but cleverly adds balance and also looks natural and not overdone.

6. Don’t forget to apply blush

Finish your makeup with a peach pink, orange red or coral blush, depending on your natural undertone

Finish your makeup with a peach pink, orange red or coral blush, depending on your natural undertone.

Blush is perfect because it gives a healthy, youthful glow, which helps to brighten up your gray hair. It will also help to balance your features and flatter your face.

Top Tip: Gently rub the apple of your cheeks with blush powder to give your complexion an instant boost of freshness.