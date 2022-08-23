Makeup artist Beth Wilson calls out Sonya Moda fashion designer

An Australian makeup artist has shared the unexpected response she received from a high fashion small business after asking to see photos of women ‘over size 10’ wearing their clothes.

Founder of Saint Jack cosmetics Beth Wilsonwho lives in Melbourne was looking for the Nour Seashell Maxi Dress ($420) from the Sonya Moda online store, which is suitable for sizes six to 16.

But the model on the website wearing the dress was a size six, and Beth, who wears sizes 10 to 12 on the top and 14 to 16 on the bottom, was hoping to see someone in it that “looked like her” — so she contacted the brand.

Rather than offer to send her photos or direct her to a specific post on their Instagram, Sonya Moda’s team said, “I wouldn’t question a brand that makes clothes for plus-sized women. We’ve reposted many plus size women on our Instagram Stories’.

Shocked by the response she received, Beth made a TikTok video about her experience, calling for better sizing of fashion brands.

“On Friday I was scrolling through Instagram when I saw this dress and clicked through to the website because it’s perfect for an event I’m having in November,” she said at the beginning of the video.

“For reference, I’ve got a size 10 to 12 on the top and a size 14 to 16 on the bottom and I’ve got that little waist, big hip thing going on. I noticed they were selling the dress I wanted up to size 16, but there was no one else on the website except for one model wearing it.

“It’s not entirely uncommon, so I went to their Instagram to see if I could spot someone wearing it closer to my size. But I also couldn’t see anyone around a size 12 or larger on their feed.

“I also couldn’t see much inclusivity of size in their featured stories. So I found a recent reel of the model wearing the dress and decided to leave a comment.”

The comment read: ‘Do you have any pictures of anyone over a size 10 wearing this? A little surprised you are selling size 16 but there is no representation of different female figures on your page’.

Just minutes later, a representative from Sonya Moda wrote back to Beth saying, ‘Hi honey, we are a brand that caters to all women of all shapes and sizes and repost many of our customers who share their posts’.

“As a brand owner and if it was me, I would have just DM me pictures of girls my size wearing the dress,” Beth continued. “But it didn’t and I got no response to my second comment asking if they would show me.”

A few hours later, another makeup artist, Laura Claire, wrote under the thread “women of all sizes” except those over 16.”

This rekindled the chat, with Sonya Moda writing: ‘I wouldn’t question a brand that makes clothes for plus-size women. We’ve reposted many plus size women on our Instagram Stories’.

Beth could only find size six to eight models wearing the dress (left) and pregnant women (right)

Beth took aim at using the term ‘plus size’, pointing out that the average size of an Australian woman in 2021 will be a size 14 to 16

A few minutes later, Beth claims that the entire thread had disappeared and her account had been blocked from viewing Sonya Moda’s content.

Sonya Moda director Sonya Mefaddi told FEMAIL she was sorry to hear about Beth’s personal experience and never intended to make anyone feel left out or unworthy.

“In fact, when we launched the brand, we were one of the very first Australian brands to have a size inclusivity model on our runway, with La’Tecia walking for the brand at Miami Swim Week in 2019,” said Sonya.

“The plus size industry is a huge market and I recognize this and it has always been my intention to see a diverse range of women wearing the brand from day to day.

‘As a young brand I am very proud that we serve women up to size 16 – not many Australian designer brands do that.

Sonya Moda director Sonya Mefaddi (pictured) told FEMAIL she was sorry to hear about Beth’s personal experience and never intended to make anyone feel left out or unworthy

Sonya shared five photos of women wearing their dresses, which were posted to the brand’s Instagram Story

“As we continue to grow, we will definitely continue to expand our range and representation.

‘As a small company we need budget to make two samplesets and an extra model – in our campaigns we have always only worked with one model because shoots and samples are so expensive. For this reason, we post and share organic content from all our customers.

“In the future we will try to include a wide range of customers on our website and socials.”

In her TikTok video, Beth points out that she wanted to buy the $420 dress and felt the ties around the waist would fit her.

But she was unwilling to spend the money when the company’s return policy strictly states that a store credit will be issued for a change of mind, not a refund.

‘To be honest last night I noticed the brand reposting an Instagram story with a lovely lady [in a larger size] so maybe they learned something from this exchange,” she said.

Many of Beth’s followers were quick to mention the behavior of the brand’s spokesperson.

“Brands mentioned and blocking the whistleblowers know full well that they are wrong and choose to ignore it,” one woman wrote.

“They should use this as an opportunity to connect with a potential customer, not block you from asking very normal questions about their size range,” said another.

A third added: ‘Legit wanted this dress too and I’m a short curvy 10/12 – the model selected made it super hard to visualize what this dress would look like on me’.