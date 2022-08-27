Make-up free Perrie Edwards flashes her legs in pale blue shorts and a matching top

WhatsNew2Day
No-makeup Perrie Edwards flashes her legs in light blue shorts and a matching top as she steps out with son Axel, 12 months, and mum Debbie, 57

Published: 13:26, 27 August 2022 | Updated: 13:29, 27 August 2022

Perrie Edwards kept it casual as she stepped out into Cheshire with her mum Debbie on Friday, taking her son Axel along in his pram.

The makeup-free Little Mix star, 29, flashed her legs in light blue shorts and a matching long-sleeved top, while donning a pair of white trainers.

Along with her mother, 57, and child, 23 months, she appeared to be having a deep conversation while on the phone and donning mirrored sunglasses.

Debbie opted for a navy top and matching textured leggings in a lighter shade, while framing her face in a few shades.

Perrie was holding a bottle of baby milk and at one point beamed from ear to ear as she was out for a walk with her family.

The Move hitmaker commemorated her son Axel’s first birthday with a series of adorable photos of her little boy’s “cake smash” that she posted to her Instagram.

A fad that originated in the US, a cake smash is where a one-year-old messes with a cake and a photographer is on hand to capture the candid moments.

Expressions: She put on an animated screen during the call

Perrie and her little one seemed equally excited by the experience, as the radiant mother of one posed next to her son in one fell swoop.

The former X Factor winner who wore a beige satin shirt sat with her boy on her knee, who was wearing small jeans.

In other images, Axel wore a neutral knit baby suit while covered in cake, cheekily pulling his tongue at the photographer’s camera.

Axel sat in front of an incredible display of black and white photos documenting his life since he was born last year.

Perrie wrote: ‘Axel’s cake smash! The most adorable thing I’ve ever seen).’

Her bandmates also passed out from the photos, with Jade Thirlwall sharing a series of crying emojis beneath the photos.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who has twins with her fiancé Andre Gray, wrote: ‘Look at him mannn.’

It comes after Perrie announced she was engaged to boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

She took to her Instagram page to share the happy news, along with some photos of the footballer as he got down on one knee to propose.

