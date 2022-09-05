Make-up free Lily James dons a baggy white top and red joggers after shooting new film in Rome

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Lily James looked casual when she arrived at her hotel in Rome early Monday morning after shooting night scenes for her new movie Finalmente l’Alba.

The makeup-free actress, 33, kept it low-key in a baggy white top and red sweatpants that she paired with black slides as she stepped out of her cab.

She wore her blonde locks in a messy bun and kept her essentials in an oversized leather purse and a brown paper purse.

Emerging: Lily James looked casual when she arrived at her hotel in Rome early Monday morning after shooting night scenes for her new movie Finalmente l’Alba

She is currently shooting scenes for Finalmente l’Alba with Joe Keery and Willem Dafoe, a film directed by Saverio Costanzo.

Starring Lily as Josephine Esperanto, the IMDb description reads: “A young Roman woman in the 1950s is about to get engaged to a man.

‘She goes to Cinecittà as an extra to audition and is dragged into this almost endless night in which she discovers herself.’

The Cinderella star was last seen on the Disney+ series Pam & Tommy, where she received critical acclaim earlier this year for her portrayal of former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson.

Casual: The makeup-free actress, 33, kept it low-key in a baggy white top and red sweatpants, which she paired with black flip-flops as she stepped out of her cab

At home: She wore her blond locks in a messy bun and kept her essentials in an oversized leather handbag and a brown paper handbag

It comes after Lily denied she plans to release two new singles this summer, as she hopes to move on from acting to become a pop star.

It was previously reported that Lily had been preparing to release her music for over a year and had her eye on the charts, but the Covid pandemic delayed the launch.

According to The sunit was thought that Lily would drop two songs later this year after impressing with her “amazing voice.”

A source previously said: ‘She has written and performed two great songs with DJ Yoda, called Airplane Mode and Breathe.

Cast: She is currently shooting scenes for Finalmente l’Alba with Joe Keery (left) and Willem Dafoe (right), a film directed by Saverio Costanzo

“Lily planned to release one last year, but everything got delayed. Now she has decided to treat fans to two tracks instead of one.

‘She loves to sing and has a great voice. She can’t wait for people to hear what they’re coming up with.’

Fans have heard before that the beauty has her sensational voice in Mamma Mia! Here we go again.

In 2018, when the film was released, her co-star Meryl Streep said, “I had no idea Lily had such singing chops.

Some people sing straight up from the bottom of their feet. She shakes the rafters. She is amazing.’

Previously, the actress credited the hit musical film for helping her rediscover her passion for singing.

At the time, she said, “I loved singing as a kid and then I stopped and I would never get up to do karaoke again.

“I lost my confidence and then all of a sudden I had to give it full throttle.”