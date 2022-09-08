Make-up free Kym Marsh cuts a casual figure as she leaves first Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals

<!–

Kym Marsh looked casual as she checked out of her hotel on Thursday, after filming the first episode of Strictly Come Dancing the night before.

The Coronation Street actress, 46, rocked a sporty vibe in a distressed sweater and a pair of DKNY leggings.

The BBC presenter chose to go makeup-free in the afternoon after a night of glamor on the iconic Strictly set, where the celeb contestants pre-recorded this year’s first episode.

Showtime: Kym Marsh looked casual as she checked out of her hotel on Thursday, after filming the first episode of Strictly Come Dancing the night before

Her dark brown locks were piled high on her head in a messy bun, while she wore 70s style sunglasses for the exciting occasion.

With her essentials in a black leather backpack – Kym stayed comfortable in a pair of Nike Air Max sneakers.

The former pop star was among a slew of famous faces who attended on Wednesday when she find out who they’re going to dance with.

Viewers will have to wait to discover this year’s matches, however, as the episode will not air until Saturday, September 17.

Casual: The Coronation Street actress, 46, rocked a sporty vibe in a distressed sweater and DKNY leggings

Relaxed: Her dark brown locks were piled high on her head in a messy bun, while she wore 70s style sunglasses for the exciting occasion

Comedian Jayde Adams waved a wave as she left the hotel barefoot on Thursday morning, looking chic in an all-white ensemble.

Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds had her hands full as she lug her suitcase after a busy few days.

While professional dancer Karen Hauer wrapped herself in a hoody as she headed home.

Barefoot: Comedian Jayde Adams waved a wave as she left the hotel barefoot on Thursday morning, looking chic in an all-white ensemble

Out and about: Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds had her hands full lugging her suitcase after a busy few days

Rehearsal: Professional dancer Karen Hauer wrapped in a hoody on her way home

EastEnders star James Bye and TV and radio personality Richie Anderson both looked exhausted as they left the Strictly studios Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, professional dancers Amy Dowden and Lauren Oakley were all smiling after filming as they beamed into the back of their chauffeured cars.

Graziano Di Prima gave fans a thumbs up on departure, while makeup artist Lisa Armstrong looked aloof as she headed home.

Appearance: EastEnders star James Bye looking exhausted as they left the Strictly studios Wednesday night

Stunned: TV and radio personality Richie Anderson was spotted on his way home

Kym has revealed that she is participating in Strictly “for the grandmothers out there” as it was revealed that no one has ever lifted the Glitterball trophy.

The star became a grandmother for the second time this month after welcoming her first grandchild in June 2019.

Speaking on BBC Morning Live last month, Dr. Xand van Tulleken to Kym: ‘I believe it’s true that a grandmother has never won Strict before, so you could be a pioneer!’

Kym, co-host of the breakfast show, replied, “I’m doing it for the grandmothers out there.”

Cheerful: Professional dancer Amy Dowden was all smiles after filming as she beamed in the back of their chauffeured car

Radiant: Lauren Oakley looked delighted with herself as she left with a bouquet of flowers

Happy days: Graziano Di Prima gave fans a thumbs up on departure

The actress said she was “very proud” of her son David Cunliffe, 26, and his fiancée Courtney, after they welcomed a baby boy.

When Kym was announced as part of the lineup, she revealed that she wanted to be on the show for “a number of years.”

She said: ‘I’ve considered doing Strict for years, but the timing never worked out. I’m so glad they have this year!

“I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m going to go from home in my pajamas to actually dance in front of the judges in a glittery dress, it’s unreal!”