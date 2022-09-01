Make-up free Katie Holmes flashes her toned abs in a black crop top as she runs errands in NYC

<!–

Katie Holmes went makeup-free on Tuesday while running errands in New York City.

The actress, 43, flashed her abs in a sleeveless black top, along with pinstripe pants and a pair of trainers.

She carried a stylish burgundy handbag and gold jewelry, while wearing a white face mask on her arm to protect herself from Covid-19.

Katie opted for a fresh face, showing off her natural beauty, and wore a small silver nose ring.

The Batman Begins star wore her dark brown locks in a straight style and half pinned up at the back.

The busy mother-of-one seemed to be having a serious conversation on the phone as she strolled down the street.

Missing from the adventure is her new boyfriend Bobby Wooten III.

The couple – who went public earlier this year – have been spending a lot of time together lately and were recently spotted having lunch together in New York.

Romantic rumors of Wooten III and Holmes first broke out in April this year after they were spotted holding hands near the Guggenheim Museum.

They made their first red carpet appearance the following month at The Moth’s 25th Anniversary Gala.

The duo were also seen at the New York premiere of Katie’s film Alone Together in June, and attended a wedding together at St. Therese of Lisieux church the same month – where one of Bobby’s friends tied the knot.

Katie is said to have “spent time with Bobby’s family, who really liked her,” a source told Us Weekly. The insider added that the couple engaged in PDA at the reception.

“When they didn’t see each other, they kissed and were very happy to be together again. Katie and Bobby were always very affectionate with each other; they looked very much in love and they didn’t care who saw it.’

Katie’s last project was Alone Together, in which she not only starred, but also wrote and directed. According to an official synopsis, the plot takes place during the onset of the Covid pandemic and follows: “Two strangers embroiled in bad relationships who end up in the same upstate New York Airbnb.”

The 16-year-old daughter of the actress, Suri, played a small role in the project. In the credits she can be heard singing the classic tune Blue Moon.

During an interview with Yahoo! entertainmentthe star talked about including Suri in the project.

“I always want the highest level of talent,” Katie explained. ‘So I asked her! She is very talented. She said she would and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing.’

Holmes shares Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise, 60, to whom she was married from 2006 to 2012.