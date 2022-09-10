Make-up free Heather Rae Young shows off her growing baby bump in a black crop top in snap

<!–

She is expecting her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa.

And Heather Rae Young looked radiant in a stunning social media snap as she showed off her growing baby bump on Friday.

The Selling Sunset star, 34, cut a casual figure in a black crop top, brown sweatpants and a pair of animal print slippers.

Glowing: Heather Rae Young showed off her growing baby bump in a black crop top on Friday in a stunning social media snap

Heather opted for a fresh face, showing off her natural beauty as she scrapes back her blonde locks into a bun.

The reality star posed for the mirror selfie in her walk-in closet, writing: “It’s growing. I can’t wait to hold your baby boy.”

Heather originally shared the news about her pregnancy via People, showing off her baby bump in a silk dress; shortly after, she shared behind-the-scenes snaps from the shoot.

Couple: Heather announced she is expecting her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa, whom she tied the knot in 2021

She told the outlet: “It was a huge shock. We just didn’t expect this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan.’

Tarek has two children from his previous marriage to Christina Hall, 39: daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, six.

Heather and Tarek started dating in 2019 and tied the knot in 2021.

She explained to the outlet that she was happy to be a “bonus mom” for Tarek’s children and didn’t think they would try to have children.

Baby joy: the star posted a photo of the ultrasound on her Instagram

Heather and Tarek recently shared the big news that they are expecting a baby boy.

In videos shared on social media, the real estate couple launched cannons that poured down blue confetti, confirming Heather is having a boy.

After seeing the colored confetti, Tarek repeatedly shouted, “It’s a boy, it’s a boy!”

He screamed again and took one last blast from the cannon to celebrate, before turning to hug and kiss his love.