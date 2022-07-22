Statistics show that 67% of early researchers want to publish open access, but 70% don’t have the resources to do so, according to a new global survey from IOP Publishing, AIP Publishing, the American Society of Physics and Optica Publishing Group ( formal OSA). Credit: N/A



A new global study from AIP Publishing, the American Physical Society (APS), IOP Publishing (IOPP) and Optica Publishing Group (formerly OSA) indicates that the majority of early career researchers (ECRs) want to publish open access (OA), but they need grants from funding agencies to do so.

More than 3,000 science researchers from around the world participated in the OA in Physics: Researcher Perspectives Study, which was conducted by the publishers of the Physics Society to better understand and address the needs of the science community related to osteoarthritis come.

67% of ECRs say it is important for them to make their work openly available. Yet 70% are prevented from publishing OA because they have not been able to access the necessary funds from funding agencies to cover the costs. When asked why ECRs prefer OA publications, the two main reasons were given for agreeing to its principles and benefiting from a wider readership.

Daniel Keirs, chief of journal strategy at IOP Publishing, says that “the OA views of the next generation of physicists are important because they are the harbingers of change when it comes to scientific communication. What we see from this research is that ECRs believe that OA is the future, and they want to be able to reap the benefits of unrestricted access to research Good progress has been made, but the transition to full OA should not penalize researchers or neglect the costs involved in producing, protecting and preserving quality and integrity of scientific articles and the scientific report.”

Elizabeth Nolan, deputy executive director and chief publishing officer at Optica Publishing Group, formerly OSA, says that “as society’s publishers, we want to make sure the transition to OA doesn’t create a gap between those who can afford to do their work.” publish OA, and those who cannot. We believe that all authors should have the opportunity to publish their work, and that published work should represent the diversity of the global scientific community. Collaboration among all key stakeholders, a sustainable approach and a shared commitment to supporting high-quality OA publishing is key to overcoming barriers and developing OA policies, funding mechanisms and publishing options that ensure ECRs are fully supported in the future.”

