Majority of Americans believe Trump’s MAGA movement IS a threat to democracy, new poll suggests

A majority of Americans believe Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again movement poses a threat to American democracy, a new poll suggests Thursday.

A two day Reuters/Ipsos Poll taken on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week shows that American voters are as divided as ever — and that both Trump and President Joe Biden’s efforts to connect with them are failing.

It comes more than a week after Biden angered members of the GOP by attacking “MAGA Republicans” in an impassioned “soul of the nation” speech outside Philadelphia’s Independence Hall on Sept. 1.

Fifty-eight percent of respondents said the ex-president’s MAGA move threatens democracy, indicating they agree with Biden’s warnings.

However, slightly more American voters — 59 percent — said Biden’s Philadelphia speech was divisive for the country.

The anti-MAGA majority sentiment is primarily driven by Democrats, although a significant 25 percent share of Republicans said the same.

In a fiery speech in Pennsylvania last month, Biden lashed out at his predecessor — whose name he has rarely uttered — and his allies.

“Too much of what is happening in our country today is not normal. Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the foundations of our republic,” he said, standing in front of the building where the Declaration of Independence was passed.

“Now I want to be very clear, very clear up front. Not every Republican, not even the majority of Republicans, are MAGA Republicans. Not every Republican embraces their extreme ideology. I know because I’ve been able to work with these mainstream Republicans.”

He added that the current GOP is “dominated, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans.”

But the Reuters poll suggests most of the party disagrees.

Six in ten GOP voters said they did not believe MAGA represented the majority of their party.

And while Biden has experienced a surge in support in recent weeks — primarily driven by higher ratings among Democrats — Thursday’s inquiry suggests he hasn’t made any significant gains.

His job approval rating was 39 percent — Reuters noted that it’s not far from some of Trump’s lows.

The survey weighed the opinions of 1,003 adults, taken online, with a four percent margin of error.

It comes a day after another poll had good news for the 79-year-old president, which showed he beat Trump by six percent in a hypothetical rematch.

If the next presidential race were to take place today, 48 percent of people said: Yahoo News/YouGov that they would support Biden compared to 42 percent who chose his predecessor.

That poll was also taken after Biden’s “soul of the nation” speech, Sept. 2 through Sept. 6.