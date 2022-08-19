Majority of American voters believe the FBI is ‘Biden’s Gestapo’ after Mar-a-Lago raid, poll finds 

<!–

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s raid on former President Donald Trump’s home has damaged the agency’s reputation with Republican and independent voters, according to a new poll that showed a majority agrees with the idea that it ” Biden’s Gestapo’ has become.

The search for Mar-a-Lago has encouraged Trump supporters and generated a wave of donations to the former president’s political organizations.

And close allies, including Steve Bannon, have used the public platforms to compare the FBI to Hitler’s Gestapo or East Germany’s brutal secret police, the Stasi.

In a new survey, Rasmussen Reports asked 1,000 likely voters if they agreed with Trump loyalist Roger Stone, who last year said the FBI had become President Joe Biden’s “personal Gestapo.”

At the time he said it, some 46 percent of voters agreed with that assessment.

Now some 53 percent of voters agree – including 34 percent who strongly agree.

The numbers divide along party lines. Seventy-six percent of Republicans agree with Stone, while 57 percent of Democrats disagree.

A title deed unsealed after Monday’s raid showed the FBI seized 11 sets of classified documents as part of its investigation into presidential files.

Trump fans gathered to show support after the raid on his Mar-a-Lago resort

Trump allies have accused President Joe Biden and his administration of politicking the Justice Department and FBI to knock the former president out of the 2024 race

The FBI has been the target of Republican attacks since Monday’s raid to recover White House documents from Mar-a-Lago.

Some were marked not only top secret but also “compartment sensitive information,” a category designed to protect the country’s top secrets.

Yet Trump and his allies have blown the investigation, accusing the administration of using all its resources to prevent him from fleeing again in 2024.

For example, Sebastian Gorka, a Trump administration official turned radio host, taunted the agents during the raid

“The idea that you’re an FBI agent, and you get this order to serve against President Trump, which you know is false, that’s an ax job, that’s Gestapo-Stasi tactic, and you don’t immediately give your badge and your gun to that senior FBI agent and say sorry, I’m not a member of the Gestapo.

“Every FBI agent on that raid swore an oath.”

After days of such rhetoric, the telephone poll of voters found that 44 percent of respondents said the raid trusted the FBI less, compared with 29 percent who said they trusted the agency more because of it.

Mike Pence urged other Republicans in New Hampshire on Wednesday to stop their attacks on the FBI after it conducted a search of Trump’s Florida property.

Mike Pence said, ‘We need to stop criticizing, we are a party to law and order,’ said Steve Bannon. ‘This is what this brainless, cowardly sulk said’

Some high-ranking Republicans have spoken out against the outpouring of bile and threats against the FBI and its agents.

Trump’s vice president Mike Pence said Republicans can hold the FBI accountable without attacking base personnel.

“Our party stands behind the men and women who are on the thin blue line at the federal, state and local levels and must stop these attacks on the FBI,” he said at an event in New Hampshire.

“Calls to downgrade the FBI are just as wrong as calls to downgrade the police.”

He was beaten by former Trump adviser Steve Bannon for speaking out.

Mike Pence said, ‘We need to stop criticizing, we are a party to law and order,’ Bannon said on his War Room podcast. “This is what this brainless, cowardly moron said.”