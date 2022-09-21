Majority of Britons are happy to pay more tax to boost health and education, new major report says

<!–

Most Britons believe the government should raise taxes and spend more on health, education and welfare, says a major report released today.

The long-running British Social Attitudes survey found that 52 percent of those polled were in favor of higher taxes and government spending, up from 50 percent in 2020.

Nearly half (49 percent) believe the government should take from the richest to give to the poorest, a sharp increase from recent years, while 51 percent were willing to pay higher taxes to fund better health care.

As many as 46 percent of Tory voters were in favor of a larger state, and just 7 percent against, according to a survey conducted last fall by the National Center for Social Research (NatCen). In previous decades, the public responded to higher government spending by calling for lower taxes.

The findings come as new Prime Minister Liz Truss pushes ahead with sweeping tax cuts to boost economic growth.

Gillian Prior, of NatCen, said: ‘Our annual survey suggests that with the cost of living crisis, the public faces as much desire for higher government spending as it did during the pandemic.’

People were “more than a decade ago willing for the government to redistribute income from the wealthy to the less fortunate.”

Many of the 6,250 adults interviewed for the 39th Annual Social Attitude Survey were dissatisfied with the NHS.

One in four said they did not receive the treatment they needed in the previous year because of long waiting lists and two thirds said it took too long to get an appointment. Three quarters thought NHS services should be free.

There was also a growing demand for electoral reforms. For the first time since the first question was asked in 1983, more people wanted to introduce proportional representation (51 percent) than keep the first-past-the-post system (44 percent).