MAJOR update on Australia’s currency change as Queen’s face is replaced with King Charles III

The Reserve Bank of Australia has released an important update on the future of the Australian $5 bill, which features the iconic face of Queen Elizabeth II.

Australian coins and the $5 banknote will be updated with the face of King Charles III after the Queen’s death at the age of 96.

The Australian $5 bill has featured a portrait of the late British monarch since 1995, when she was 58 years old.

An RBA spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia that it would take some time to replace the existing $5 note and would not be withdrawn from circulation.

The Queen has been featured on the Australian $5 bill since the paper denomination was replaced in 1992, and her portrait has graced the following banknotes ever since. The RBA says it could take ‘several years’ for the new banknote with the face of King Charles III to enter circulation

“The reigning monarch has traditionally appeared on the lowest denomination of Australian banknotes,” the spokesman said.

“We will plan for an update to the design of the $5 note in due course.

‘Creating the design for new banknotes is a complex process.

“It can take several years (from) when a banknote is printed and when it enters circulation, depending on public demand and the need to replace banknotes that have come into circulation.”

The RBA said it will provide further updates on any changes in due course

The Queen is the only monarch to ever stand in Australia’s decimal currency.

The Royal Australian Mint in Canberra will update all its coins from 2023 for the first time since the introduction of decimal currency in February 1966.

The changes will affect the five, 10, 20 and 50 cent coins, as well as the $1 and $2 coins, plus the $5 banknote produced by the Reserve Bank of Australia’s polymer printing company Note Printing Australia in Melbourne.

Next year, an image of King Charles III will appear on the reverse of newly minted coins, but unlike its predecessor, it will face left.

Next year, the effigy of King Charles III will appear on the reverse of newly minted coins, but unlike its predecessor, it will now face left (shown is a counterfeit version of the 20 cent coin)

The changes affect the five, 10, 20 and 50 cent coins, along with the $1 coins (pictured) and $2, plus the $5 banknote produced by the Reserve Bank of Australia’s polymer printing plant.

The change of King Charles III, 73, marks the first change of monarch on Australian coins since the death of King George VI in February 1952.

The Queen has been on the Australian $5 polymer bill since the paper denomination was replaced in 1992.

She controversially replaced the 19th-century humanitarian Caroline Chisholm, who had featured on the old paper banknote.

Since then, Her Majesty’s portrait has graced the $5 banknotes, the most recent of which was changed in September 2016.

The Queen had been on the one and two cent coins from February 1966 until they were withdrawn from circulation in February 1992.

She has been on the $1 coin since it replaced a paper banknote in May 1984 and the $2 coin since it debuted in June 1988, also replacing a banknote first in circulation since 1966.

Australia is one of the 14 countries that the Queen ruled as head of state for 70 years, meaning currency designs will also be changed from New Zealand to Canada.

The Queen has been featured on the Australian $5 polymer banknote since the paper denomination was replaced in 1992, and her portrait has graced the following banknotes since then, with the most recent change being in September 2016 (shown is a counterfeit $5 bill bearing King Charles)

The late husband of the Queen, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, opened the Royal Australian Mint in the Canberra suburb of Deakin in February 1965, a year before the decimal currency replaced the Australian pound.

The King Charles change is the first change to Australian coinage since King George VI’s death in February 1952

The then long-serving Liberal Prime Minister Sir Robert Menzies had intended to call the new currency ‘royals’, but since February 1966 it has been known as the Australian dollar.

At an old reception in the Parliament building in Canberra for the Queen in February 1963, Sir Robert said those famous words: ‘I’ve only seen her pass by and yet I love her till I die.’

The passing of Queen Elizabeth II marks the death of the first female monarch since Queen Victoria on January 22, 1901 – just three weeks after Australia became a nation at Federation.

Australia, as a young nation, was also preparing to update its coins to King Edward VII.