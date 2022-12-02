Major Sir Michael Parker, late Queen Elizabeth’s event planner, has died at the age of 81

The late Queen Elizabeth’s event planner, Major Sir Michael Parker, has died aged 81

Before that, Parker served in The Queen’s Own Hussars from 1961 to 1971, rising to the rank of major.

Much to the regret of family and friends, the supreme showman passed away this week at the age of 81. He is survived by his wife, Emma, ​​and a stepson, Oliver.

While his lavish life has now reached its final curtain, he has left a wealth of indelible memories on the public – most famously his brutal encounters with Her Majesty during their decades-long friendship.

He previously discussed her charming reactions to when pompous displays don’t quite go to plan.

One such occasion was at the ‘Queen’s Bonfire’ – a chain of beacons stretching the length of Britain that Parker designed for the Queen’s Silver Jubilee in 1977.

Parker was involved in numerous royal pageants and displays, including the Queen’s Silver and Golden Jubilee celebrations. Pictured with Queen Elizabeth at the Silver Jubilee celebrations in 1977

He was also responsible for the fireworks event on the eve of King Charles’ wedding to Lady Diana Spencer. Pictured: Prince William tries the Dutch Grenadiers Berenvel during the Royal Tournament

Her Majesty would light the first beacon with a torch from the 1948 London Olympics.

The torch went out, relit and handed to a young boy who, overwhelmed by the occasion, burst into tears, soon after the sound system went down in Windsor Great Park where tens of thousands had gathered to watch on giant screens.

The bonfire prematurely exploded into flames and Parker clutched his head, groaning in horror as he realized another wrong move could have put Queen Elizabeth in danger.

“Your Majesty,” Parker said, “I’m afraid things are going horribly wrong.”

“Oh good,” she replied. “What fun!”

Since then, an old friend who served with Parker in the Queen’s Own Hussars revealed that the monarch would still greet her event planner with a twinkle in her eye and the question, “What went wrong tonight?”

Completely uninhibited in her presence, Parker reminded her of his most important rules of life.

Rule one was ‘Have a really big idea – then double it’, while rule two was ‘If it’s easy to do, it’s not worth doing’.

Rule number seven was also invaluable: “Always stand as close to the main guests as possible so that you are the first to apologize if something goes wrong.”

The rules served him well in his decades-long career as an event planner, during which he was involved in more than 300 official national, international and royal occasions.

In addition to two anniversary celebrations, Parker was a producer for the Royal Tournament for 26 years, from 1974 to 1999

He was also responsible for the Queen Mother’s 80th, 90th and 100th birthday celebrations, as well as the fireworks event on the eve of King Charles’ wedding to Lady Diana Spencer.

In his 2012 memoir, Parker recalled the Queen’s good humor.

He wrote, “Oh yes, the Queen is always amused by cock-ups. She has a fantastic sense of humour. She doesn’t miss a trick. If someone trips or bumps into something, she always notices.’