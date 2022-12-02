Major showdown with investors ends for De La Rue chairman

[noscript_1]

The chairman of the troubled banknote and passport maker De La Rue has survived an attempt to impeach him.

Kevin Loosemore received the support of nearly 83 percent of the vote at a shareholder meeting called by the company during a battle with activist investor Crystal Amber.

Crystal Amber, one of the top shareholders with a stake of almost 10 percent, has called for the chairman’s resignation.

Stay put: Kevin Loosemore, the chairman of troubled note and passport maker De La Rue, survived an attempt to oust him

The feud between Crystal Amber and De La Rue intensified after the company reported its third profit warning in a year last month.

The fund’s founder, Richard Bernstein, described the warning as a “Liz Truss moment” for Loose More – referring to the former prime minister’s short and difficult tenure, who stepped down after just six weeks.

But most investors seemed willing to stick with the chairman, with De La Rue welcoming what it described as “overwhelming support” to keep Loosemore in his post.

The company, which makes banknotes for countries around the world but lost the contract to print post-Brexit UK passports four years ago, is laying off staff to save money and has warned it could go bankrupt, sending shares up by more than 50 percent collapse this year.

Earlier this year, Loosemore accused Bernstein of suggesting “market manipulation” tactics when the investor said he wanted to propose a strategy that could help rebuild the sliding stock price. Bernstein hit back, claiming that Loosemore’s comments were defamatory.