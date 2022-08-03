Major influencer bust-up between Sophie Cachia and Mia Plecic as they cut business ties

Two of Australia’s most controversial influencers have reportedly cut business ties after a series of PR blunders.

Mama blogger Sophie Cachia and hair care entrepreneur Mia Plecic announced last year that they were launching a “gender neutral” cosmetics brand called Aisuru together.

Cachia, a former footy WAG who famously left her husband and became engaged to a woman in 2020, had previous success with her eponymous pajama brand and multimedia company Shaw Media.

Controversial influencers Sophie Cachia (left) and Mia Plecic (right) have reportedly severed business ties after a string of PR disasters

Mia is known for her multi-million dollar hair product company, Slick Hair Co.

But this week, Cachia announced that Aisuru was now “a show for one woman,” apparently confirming Plecic had left the company.

Candidly the podcastDocumenting the fortunes of social media stars, speculated this week that the couple’s friendship had also been broken.

significant, Plecic has removed all references to Aisuru from her social media bio and has also unfollowed the brand on Instagram.

The former business partners also unfollowed each other’s personal accounts.

Plecic has since sent a statement to Daily Mail Australia that seemingly contradicts Cachia’s claim that Aisuru would be a ‘one-woman show’.

‘I am still director of AISURU and an equal shareholder of Sophie. I just stepped back because Slick Hair Company is experiencing tremendous international growth and I need to focus on the brand that is growing,” Plecic said.

Aisuru has been plagued with controversy since its launch earlier this year.

In February Cachia was called up for practicing poor hygiene while performing a ‘quality control’ exercise on her new lipstick line.

Cachia had filmed herself rubbing her nose with her bare hand while checking individual lipsticks from her Aisuru range that would be shipped to customers.

Aisuru then issued a statement acknowledging that this was “not best practice nor in line with our policies.”

Outspoken’s presenters, sisters Amy, Sophie and Kate Taeuber, also speculated this week that Plecic’s controversial views on Covid-19 and vaccine mandates may have driven a wedge between the business partners.

In June, Plecic sparked outrage by comparing Australia’s vaccine mandates to the US Supreme Court’s quashing of Roe v. Wade.

The court’s ruling ends the constitutional right to abortion across America, meaning individual states can now decide whether abortion should be legal.

Commenting on the landmark decision, Plecic wrote on Instagram: “Why is it okay to be pro-choice for one human right but not another?”

Many people who oppose Covid vaccine mandates call themselves “pro-choice,” borrowing the popular slogan used for decades by legal abortion advocates.

However, the use of the term in the context of vaccines is highly controversial, with women’s rights activists saying the two issues are incomparable.

“The same people who are against freedom of choice with mandates are the same people who are shouting freedom of choice about abortions,” Plecic added in her post.

The entrepreneur, who made headlines last year for sharing views on anti-lockdown and anti-vaccination on social media, continued: “It doesn’t work that way. Freedom of choice regardless of your story.’

Plecic quickly received a response online, with major online retailer Showpo reportedly pledging to remove Slick Hair Co. products from its store, according to this alleged Instagram exchange between a customer and a Showpo representative.

Her ‘pro-choice’ post was quickly picked up by Instagram watchdog account Aussie Influencer Opinionswho warned customers of Plecic’s hair care company that they supported these views by purchasing its products.

Plecic quickly received a wave of response online, with major online retailer Showpo reportedly promising Slick Hair Co.’s products. from his shop.

Aussie Influencer Opinions posted a screenshot in which an anonymous user reportedly sent a message to Showpo’s official Instagram account asking why the company had a product in stock “with such a problematic business owner like Mia Plecic.”

A Showpo customer service representative replied, “As a brand, we will not be extending our partnership with Slick Hair Company to stock their products on our website and we are effectively leaving this brand.”

Commenting on Plecic’s Instagram post, one fan exposed the logical fallacy at the heart of her argument with: “Covid is contagious and pregnancy is not. Simple really.’

Another agreed: ‘Wow… to compare those VERY DIFFERENT things is just the next level. How embarrassing.’

Plecic then doubled down on her controversial stance and uploaded another message thanking the “500 people” who contacted her to express their agreement.

She also used this post to clarify that she is pro-choice when it comes to abortion.