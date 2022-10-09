Major German state holds election as difficult winter looms

BERLIN (AP) — A major German state will vote on Sunday in an election that Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s centre-left party hopes will bring some relief from poor recent national opinion polls as the country faces high inflation and worries about the economy this winter. energy supply.

About 6.1 million voters are eligible to elect the state legislature in Lower Saxony, which covers much of northwestern Germany and has strong industry and agriculture. Recent polls there have shown that Scholz’s Social Democrats are a few points ahead of the center-right Christian Democrats, the main opposition party nationally.

The polls also point to gains for both the environmentalist Greens, the second-largest party in the German national government, and the far-right Alternative for Germany, amid energy concerns and high inflation.

In Lower Saxony, the Social Democrats and the Christian Democrats have ruled together for the past five years. Polls show that voters prefer center-left governor Stephan Weil, who has headed the state since 2013, over his center-right challenger and current deputy governor, Bernd Althusmann. The campaign has not generated much enthusiasm.

Althusmann has tried to take advantage of the bickering in Scholz’s tripartite government over issues such as how long Germany should continue to use nuclear power and how to ease pressure from high gas prices. He has pointed to a “chaotic course of hesitation, hesitation and non-decision” in Berlin and warned against such a coalition in Lower Saxony.

Polls show that the third party in Scholz’s national government, the pro-business Free Democrats, is right on the 5% support threshold needed to remain in the Hanover state legislature. Failure to do so after disappointing showings in three other state elections this year could increase tensions in the national government.

Recent national surveys have shown that the Social Democrats are behind the Christian Democrats and sometimes the Greens, and that the Free Democrats are not sounding well.

